Costa Rican and U.S. authorities completed a joint maritime operation that led to the seizure of 4.4 tons of cocaine, dealing a substantial hit to drug trafficking networks operating between South and North America. The action took place about 170 nautical miles from Puerto Golfito in the Pacific Ocean. Costa Rican Coast Guard teams worked side by side with U.S. Coast Guard members, backed by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

Other Costa Rican groups, such as the Drug Control Police, the Special Support Unit, and the Intelligence and Criminal Analysis Directorate under the Ministry of Public Security, supplied key intelligence and on-site support. Officers stopped a boat moving through Costa Rican waters and found roughly 4,400 kilograms of cocaine hidden aboard.

Two Colombian men, known by the last names Moreno and Hernández, manned the vessel and faced arrest on the spot. The crew tried to dodge capture with quick turns, but combined air and sea monitoring allowed forces to close in fast.

This seizure ties into regular patrols set up through the maritime agreement between Costa Rica and the U.S. Southern Command. The pact supports shared patrols, real-time information exchange, and swift responses, leading to multiple large drug stops over recent years. Leaders from both sides pointed out how this effort shows the strength of their teamwork in cutting off sea routes used to move drugs from production areas in South America to markets in the north and across the Atlantic.

President Rodrigo Chaves spoke at a press conference at Base 2 of Juan Santamaría International Airport, praising the operation and noting its role in the fight against narcotics. He stressed the value of U.S. assistance in these efforts, calling the seizure a clear win for security cooperation.

This year marks a high point for Costa Rica in drug seizures, with totals already surpassing past records. Officials credit tighter partnerships and better tools for the uptick in successful intercepts.

Costa Rica continues to build stronger ties with the United States on security issues. A recent constitutional change now allows the extradition of Costa Rican nationals charged with serious offenses like drug trafficking. This shift has started several extradition cases with the U.S., including one involving former Security Minister Celso Gamboa, which has caught public interest.

The operation underscores Costa Rica’s position as a key player in Central America’s anti-crime initiatives. As traffickers adapt their methods, joint actions like this help maintain pressure on their supply lines.