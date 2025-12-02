No menu items!

Costa Rica’s La Fortuna Waterfall Ranks in Top 1% Globally on TripAdvisor

Costa Rica Waterfall La Fortuna

La Fortuna Waterfall in Costa Rica received TripAdvisor’s “Best of the Best” award for the second straight year in the Travellers’ Choice 2025 rankings. This honor places the site among the top 1% of attractions globally, based on millions of traveler reviews and ratings. The waterfall, a key draw in the Arenal Volcano National Park area, attracted roughly 1,000 visitors daily in 2024.

The waterfall is about 4 kilometers from the center of La Fortuna in San Carlos, the 70-meter cascade requires a descent of about 530 steps to reach its base. The path includes safety rails, rest spots, and water stations amid native forest trees. At the site, travelers find a restaurant, gift shops, restrooms, and other services. Admission costs $10 for Costa Rican nationals and $20 for international visitors, with reduced rates for those with disabilities.

A non-profit group, the Integral Development Association of La Fortuna (ADIFORT), oversees the site. Founded in 1969, ADIFORT directs revenue toward road improvements, environmental care, education, sports, cultural programs, town upkeep, and safety measures. This model ties tourism directly to local progress.

The area forms part of a 210-acre biological reserve in premontane tropical wet forest, at 520 meters above sea level. It marks the headwaters of the La Fortuna River. Along the trail, visitors pass an orchid path, butterfly garden, frog habitat, and bee hotel, adding to the natural appeal.

Travelers like to visit the waterfall for its clear waters and the chance to swim at the base, though heavy rains can limit access during the rainy season. Reviews highlight the well-maintained facilities and the rewarding hike, despite the steep return climb. The award reflects consistent high marks for the experience, solidifying our country’s reputation in ecotourism.

Officials note that sustainable management keeps the site pristine while benefiting residents. As visitor numbers grow, the focus remains on balancing tourism with conservation. This latest win shows the waterfall’s role in showcasing not only Costa Rica’s biodiversity but also our community-driven initiatives.

