A judge in Pavas has given the go-ahead for the extradition of Jordie Kevin Picado Grijalba, known as Noni, to face charges in the United States. Authorities identify him as a key figure in the South Caribbean Cartel, a group tied to large-scale cocaine shipments from South America through Costa Rica.

The Tribunal Penal de Pavas made the decision on Monday after reviewing a request from a federal court in Texas. Noni stands accused of coordinating international drug operations, including the movement of narcotics destined for North American markets. Prosecutors in the U.S. claim his role involved overseeing logistics and partnerships with other traffickers in the region.

Noni, a Costa Rican national, was arrested in August along with his brother, alias Shock, following a U.S. extradition warrant. At the time of his capture, police found him carrying 1.5 million colones in cash and three mobile phones. These items will transfer to U.S. authorities as part of the process. He has remained in custody since then, awaiting the court’s ruling.

The South Caribbean Cartel operates mainly along Costa Rica’s Atlantic coast, using ports and remote areas to transport drugs. Law enforcement links the group to violence, money laundering, and homicides in Limón province. Recent raids by Costa Rican police, supported by international agencies, have led to dozens of arrests and the seizure of boats, vehicles, and cash connected to the organization.

This extradition marks another step in joint efforts between Costa Rica and the United States to combat organized crime. Over the past year, several high-profile suspects have faced similar proceedings, including former officials accused of aiding traffickers. Noni’s case highlights the growing pressure on local networks that exploit our country’s geography for illicit trade.

Defense attorneys argued against the move, citing concerns over evidence and potential treatment in U.S. prisons. However, the court found the request met legal standards under bilateral agreements. Noni can appeal the ruling, but if upheld, he could transfer within months.

Officials say disrupting groups like the South Caribbean Cartel reduces drug flow and related crimes in communities. Residents in affected areas report ongoing issues with security, though operations have weakened some structures. The process now shifts to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for final approval. Once complete, Noni will head to Texas for trial. This development comes amid broader crackdowns, with more detentions expected in the coming weeks.