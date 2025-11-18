No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeTopicsArts and CultureCosta Rica Makes History With Film in Two Oscar Categories

Costa Rica Makes History With Film in Two Oscar Categories

Tico Times
By Tico Times
Costa Rica Movie-The Altar boy the Priest and the Gardener

Costa Rica has entered a new chapter in its film industry by submitting a single documentary for consideration in two major Academy Award categories. The film, “The Altar Boy, the Priest, and the Gardener” directed by Juan Manuel Fernández Escoto, represents our country’s first attempt to get nominations for both Best International Feature Film and Best Documentary Feature at the Oscars.

The documentary chronicles the experiences of two men who suffered sexual abuse as children at the hands of a Catholic priest. It details their long pursuit of justice, which culminated in a landmark court ruling that sentenced the priest to 20 years in prison. Fernández Escoto captures the emotional and legal struggles of the survivors, shedding light on systemic issues within the church and the broader fight against impunity in cases of clerical abuse.

This submission marks a milestone for Costa Rican cinema. While the country has previously sent entries for the Best International Feature Film category—without earning a nomination—it has never before vied for recognition in the documentary field. By putting forward the same film in both categories, Costa Rica joins a select group of nations that have pursued this strategy, highlighting the work’s dual appeal as a narrative rooted in local realities with universal resonance.

The selection process unfolded through the Costa Rican Film Center, where a council reviewed potential entries. “The Altar Boy, the Priest, and the Gardener” emerged as the choice after evaluations praised its storytelling and social impact. The film premiered earlier this year at local festivals, where it drew attention for its raw portrayal of trauma and resilience.

Fernández Escoto, a filmmaker with a background in investigative storytelling, spent years following the case. He interviewed the survivors, legal experts, and community members to build a comprehensive account. The result is a 90-minute feature that combines personal testimonies with archival footage, offering viewers a close look at the challenges faced by victims in a predominantly Catholic society.

As the Academy’s voting process begins, Costa Rican officials and film buffs express measured hope. The shortlist for both categories will be announced in December, with final nominations revealed in January ahead of the ceremony in March 2026. Success here could boost our country’s growing film making, which has seen increased international interest in recent years.

This move comes amid wider discussions in Costa Rica about addressing historical abuses. The film’s release has sparked conversations in media and public forums, encouraging more survivors to come forward. For now, the focus remains on the Oscars, where “The Altar Boy, the Priest, and the Gardener” stands as proof of the power of documentary filmmaking in driving change.

Trending Now

US Supreme Court to Review Border Policy for Asylum Seekers

The Supreme Court of the United States agreed on Monday to examine whether federal authorities can turn away asylum seekers before they cross the...
Read more

Costa Rica vs Haiti in Curacao, Then Honduras in San Jose

Our national soccer team faces a defining week in their push for the 2026 World Cup, starting with a matchup against Haiti in Curacao...
Read more

Visa Presale Opens for FIFA 2025 Qatar Intercontinental Finals

Visa cardholders can now get tickets for the final three matches of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2025, with the presale starting today at...
Read more

Steak ‘n Shake Opens in El Salvador Accepting Bitcoin Payments

Steak 'n Shake, the American fast-food chain famous for its burgers and shakes, has set its sights on El Salvador for its first Latin...
Read more

Magnitude 4.6 Earthquake Hits Off Costa Rica’s Pacific Coast

A moderate earthquake shook parts of the Pacific coast early Saturday morning, prompting residents in several areas to report light to moderate trembling. OVISCORI recorded...
Read more

HRW Says Venezuelan Migrants Tortured at CECOT Prison in El Salvador

Guards at El Salvador's Center for Terrorism Confinement, known as CECOT, beat Venezuelan detainees with batons and fists almost every day. They denied them...
Read more
Tico Times
Tico Times
spot_img
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Rocking Chait
Costa Rica Travel

Latest News from Costa Rica