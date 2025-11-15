Visa cardholders can now get tickets for the final three matches of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2025, with the presale starting today at 3 p.m. Qatari time. The matches will unfold at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Qatar on December 10, 13, and 17.

This tournament brings together champions from all six continental confederations. Qatar hosts the concluding phase again this year, following last year’s event where Real Madrid claimed victory over Pachuca at Lusail Stadium.

The presale runs exclusively for Visa users until November 22. During this period, only Visa payments process on FIFA.com/tickets. General sales open on November 23 at 8 a.m. Doha time. Ticket prices begin at 20 Qatari riyals, with options in three categories. Buyers can purchase up to six tickets per transaction.

The lineup starts with the FIFA Derby of the Americas on December 10, where CONCACAF Champions Cup winners Cruz Azul from Mexico face the victor of the CONMEBOL Libertadores final between Brazil’s Palmeiras and Flamengo, scheduled for November 29 in Lima.

Next, the FIFA Challenger Cup on December 13 pits the Derby winner against Egypt’s Pyramids, who advanced by defeating Saudi Arabia’s Al Ahli in the FIFA African-Asian-Pacific Cup. The tournament ends with the final on December 17, as the Challenger Cup champion challenges UEFA Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain for the title. All games kick off at 8 p.m. Qatari time.

Qatar’s role extends beyond this cup. The country currently stages the FIFA U-17 World Cup and will host qualifying and final stages of the FIFA Arab Cup later this month and next, using facilities from the 2022 World Cup. Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, a 2022 World Cup venue for seven matches, seats about 45,000 fans.

Soccer fans here in Costa Rica, can follow these clashes featuring regional representation through Cruz Azul. The event highlights global club competition, with ties to CONCACAF teams that Costa Rican clubs often encounter in continental play.

Visa serves as FIFA’s official payment partner for tickets and hospitality. Fans seeking seats should act during the presale to avoid missing out.