Our national soccer team faces a defining week in their push for the 2026 World Cup, starting with a matchup against Haiti in Curacao on November 13, followed by a home clash with Honduras in San Jose on November 18.

The Ticos, under coach Miguel Herrera, hold six points in Group C of the CONCACAF qualifiers after four matches. They trail leaders Honduras by two points and sit one ahead of Haiti. With direct qualification spots on the line for the top two teams per group, these games carry high stakes. A pair of wins could lock in Costa Rica’s place at the tournament, hosted across North America.

The opener against Haiti shifts to neutral ground at Stadion Ergilio Hato in Willemstad, Curacao, due to ongoing political instability and security issues in Haiti. The venue, which seats about 10,000, will host the game at 6 p.m. local time, with U.S. referee Joseph Dickerson overseeing proceedings. Costa Rica arrives after a strong 4-1 victory over Nicaragua last month, boosting their goal difference and confidence.

Herrera’s squad has trained with focus on adapting to the Caribbean conditions, including potential heat and humidity. Key players like forward Alonso Martínez and midfielder Manfred Ugalde anchor the attack, while defender Orlando Galo provides stability at the back. Haiti, meanwhile, brings speed and counterattacking threats but has struggled for consistency, earning just one win in the group so far.

Five days later, Costa Rica returns home to the familiar turf of Estadio Nacional in San Jose for the showdown with Honduras. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. under Canadian referee Drew Fischer. Our home crowd, known for its passionate support, could prove decisive in this regional rivalry. Tickets went on sale weeks ago, with prices starting around ₡6,000 for general admission sections.

Honduras enters as group frontrunners, unbeaten through four games and boasting a potent offense led by forwards like Choco Lozano and Alexy Vega. Costa Rica drew 1-1 in their earlier meeting in Tegucigalpa, showing they can compete, but Herrera’s team must capitalize on home advantage to pull ahead.

The qualifiers’ third stage format leaves little room for error. Costa Rica’s path forward depends on sharp execution in both fixtures. Players have emphasized discipline and quick transitions as keys to success. As the team wraps up preparations in Curacao, attention turns to these back-to-back tests.