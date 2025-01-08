Former Mexico Coach Miguel Herrera Takes Helm of Costa Rica Soccer Team

In a decision that energized Costa Rica’s soccer faithful the Federación Costarricense de Fútbol (FCRF) announced on Tuesday the appointment of Miguel Herrera as the new head coach of the national team. The fiery Mexican, known for his passionate sideline demeanor and attacking style of play, will be tasked with guiding Los Ticos through the CONCACAF qualifiers and, hopefully, to a successful campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, hosted jointly by Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

Herrera, 56, boasts a resume that includes both club and international experience. He led the Mexican national team at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, where they reached the round of 16, and secured victory at the 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup. His club career highlights include three Liga MX titles with Club América in 2013, 2018, and 2019. This pedigree makes him a compelling choice to lead Costa Rica, a nation with a rich footballing history and a fervent fanbase.

The appointment comes after the departure of Argentine Gustavo Alfaro, who steered Costa Rica to a commendable performance at the 2024 Copa América. Alfaro’s success caught the eye of the Paraguayan national team, who ultimately lured him away from Central America.

Herrera inherits a Costa Rican squad that is undergoing a period of transition, with a blend of experienced veterans and promising young talents. Key players like Keylor Navas, Joel Campbell, and Francisco Calvo will be looking to Herrera to provide the tactical direction and motivational spark needed to compete against the region’s powerhouses, including Mexico and the United States.

However, Herrera’s appointment is not without its potential challenges. His fiery temperament has, at times, landed him in hot water, and managing the expectations of a demanding Costa Rican public will require a deft touch. Furthermore, he will need to quickly adapt to the nuances of CONCACAF qualifying, which can be notoriously unpredictable.

Despite these potential hurdles, the arrival of Miguel Herrera has injected a sense of optimism and anticipation into Costa Rican football. His attacking philosophy and proven track record suggest that an exciting new chapter awaits Los Ticos. Whether he can lead them to glory on the world stage remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: with Herrera at the helm, the journey will be anything but dull.