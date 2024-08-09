Gustavo Alfaro Steps Down as Costa Rica’s National Soccer Team Coach

Gustavo Alfaro is no longer the head coach of the Costa Rican Men’s National Soccer Team, as confirmed by the Costa Rican Soccer Federation (FCRF) in a brief press release. “The FCRF informs that head coach Gustavo Alfaro has decided to leave his position as coach of the Costa Rican National Team, along with his coaching staff, effective today. We thank Mr. Alfaro and his staff for their dedication during their time in charge,” the Federation stated.

During his 281-day tenure, Alfaro managed 11 games, securing five wins, two draws, and four losses. He leaves with an average of 1.45 goals scored per game and 1.22 goals conceded.

Among his notable results, Alfaro faced a 0-3 loss to Panama in the Nations League and a similar defeat against Colombia in the Copa América group stage. His standout victory came with a 4-0 win over St. Kitts and Nevis in the first elimination match at the National Stadium.

Continuity has been a recurring challenge for the national team. Following the Copa América, rumors circulated about Alfaro being courted by other national teams. Paraguay later confirmed their interest in securing his services. Despite the speculation, earlier this week, Osael Maroto, President of the FCRF, affirmed that Alfaro remained part of the national squad.

Alfaro’s departure brings a financial benefit to the Costa Rican Soccer Federation, as Paraguay and Alfaro are required to compensate the Federation with a sum close to $400,000. Paraguay is reportedly offering Alfaro five times his Costa Rican salary, which influenced his decision to pursue a new challenge.

As of now, the former ‘La Sele’ coach has not publicly commented on his departure or his next steps. Meanwhile, the Costa Rican Federation has begun the search for a new coach to lead the team through upcoming challenges and prepare for the 2026 World Cup.

“At the FCRF, we will continue building towards the 2026 World Cup. We will keep our fans informed and reaffirm our commitment to the development and success of national soccer,” the Federation added.