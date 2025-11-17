The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration lifted its emergency order on flight reductions Sunday, paving the way for airlines to resume standard schedules at 6 a.m. Eastern Time this morning. This move signals the close of disruptions that hit 40 major U.S. airports amid the federal government shutdown, which had rippled into delays and cancellations for travelers heading to Costa Rica.

The shutdown, which began in early October after Congress failed to pass funding bills, forced the FAA to cut flight volumes to manage staffing shortages among air traffic controllers and other essential workers. Reductions started at 4 percent and peaked at 6 percent before easing to 3 percent last week. Nationwide, the measures affected thousands of daily flights, with major hubs like New York’s JFK, Miami International, and Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson seeing the heaviest impacts.

For us here in Costa Rica, the timing could not have been worse as the high tourism season approaches. Many visitors fly through these U.S. gateways, and the cuts led to widespread rescheduling.

Airlines such as United, American, and Delta reported hundreds of affected routes, including direct services to San José and Liberia Airports. Passengers faced longer wait times at security checkpoints and irregular departures, with some flights to Costa Rica delayed by hours or rerouted.

Costa Rican aviation officials monitored the situation closely. The Civil Aviation Authority noted no direct closures at local airports, but connecting flights from the U.S. bore the brunt. “We saw minor adjustments in arrival times, but nothing that halted operations here,” a spokesperson from Aeris, which manages Juan Santamaría, said last week. Still, travelers reported frustration, with some opting for alternative routes through Mexico or Panama to avoid the chaos.

The FAA’s decision to end restrictions follows improved staffing levels after Congress approved a funding deal late last week, averting further economic fallout. U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford issued a joint statement confirming the safety team’s assessment that full operations could resume without risk. Airlines have already begun notifying passengers of restored schedules, though some residual delays may linger through the week as systems normalize.

Tourism operators here breathed a sigh of relief. Our country relies heavily on U.S. visitors, who make up about half of international arrivals. The Instituto Costarricense de Turismo (ICT) estimated potential losses in the millions if disruptions had continued into December. Hotel bookings in areas like Guanacaste and the Central Valley dipped slightly during the shutdown, but agents expect a quick rebound now that air travel stabilizes.

Passengers planning trips should double check with their airlines for updates. Major carriers have waived change fees for affected itineraries, allowing flexibility.