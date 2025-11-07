Hundreds of flights were canceled in the United States on Friday, and passengers formed long lines at airports after the government ordered air traffic to be reduced due to staffing shortages caused by the budget impasse.

The so-called “shutdown,” which forces federal public services to close, is the longest in the country’s history and has left thousands of air traffic controllers, airport security staff, and other workers without pay, creating personnel shortages.

On Wednesday, the Donald Trump administration ordered about forty airports to scale back operations, including New York’s three airports; the three serving Washington; and those in Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Miami, Boston, Philadelphia, Atlanta, and Dallas.

“We have friends coming from Europe to stay with us, they leave tomorrow (Saturday) and they’re a little scared,” Elvira Buchi said as she went to pick up her daughter at New York’s LaGuardia Airport. “Reduce flights if it’s for safety, of course, but we should never have reached this point.”

More than 800 flights were canceled on Friday, according to tracking website FlightAware, which identified Chicago O’Hare, Atlanta, and Denver as the most affected airports.

The suspensions are to be applied gradually, with an initial 4% cut to air traffic on Friday and 10% next week if Democratic and Republican lawmakers remain unable to agree on a budget.

“I think there are going to be a lot of problems starting this weekend, and I don’t know why the government allows the shutdown to continue, especially when it concerns essentials like passenger safety and comfort,” said 78-year-old José Rincón at Miami International Airport.

Long lines

After arriving in New York from Canada on Friday, businessman Ravi plans to depart for Miami on Sunday. “Here I am, on another flight. I don’t want to, but it’s already booked,” he said. The cancellations come on top of delays and long lines at security checkpoints, staffed by officers who also have gone more than a month without pay.

These measures arrive just as the country enters its peak travel season, with Veterans Day and Thanksgiving around the corner.

“If you need to attend a wedding, a funeral, or any other important event in the coming days, given the risk of flight cancellations I advise you to buy a backup ticket on another airline,” Frontier CEO Barry Biffle suggested on social media.

For now, long-haul international flights have not been affected, United and Delta said. United indicated that cancellations are concentrated on “domestic and regional flights that do not connect with its hub airports.”

Zero dollars

“With Thanksgiving coming up, if we remain in this situation, it’s going to be tough. We will act on safety matters. But will your flight depart on time? Will it depart at all? That remains to be seen, but there will be more disruptions,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned in comments to Fox News on Thursday.

Major U.S. airlines announced that affected customers may change their travel plans or request a refund without penalty.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) explained on October 31 that half of the 30 busiest airports are facing staffing shortages and that nearly 80% of air traffic controllers had not reported to work at New York airports.

“After 31 days without pay, they are under enormous pressure and fatigue,” it added. “It’s a lot to ask to work under pressure without getting paid,” said Kathleen, an 81-year-old retiree who arrived in New York from Missouri on Friday morning.

About 14,000 controllers oversee U.S. airspace. Each day, more than three million passengers board a plane in the United States.