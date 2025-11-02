Canada Updates Travel Advisory for Costa Rica, Citing Ongoing Crime Concerns

The Canadian government has refreshed its travel guidance for visitors heading to Costa Rica, maintaining a call for high caution because of widespread crime. The advisory, last revised on October 28, points to familiar issues that continue to affect travelers in urban centers and coastal spots.

Theft remains a persistent problem nationwide. Tourists often face pickpocketing and bag snatching in crowded places like bus stations, airports, and hotels. Criminals target passports more during busy months from November to May and July to August. Groups of thieves distract people to steal items, and rented cars parked at beaches, parks, or eateries draw break-ins.

Beyond minor theft, armed robberies and assaults occur in San José and along both the Pacific and Caribbean coasts. Some attacks happen at rental homes or during rides. Provinces such as Alajuela, Limón, Puntarenas, and San José see higher rates of violent acts, often tied to drugs.

Specific trouble spots include downtown San José areas near the Coca-Cola bus terminal, central market, and public parks. On the Pacific side, places like Dominical, Jacó, Manuel Antonio, Quepos, and the Cóbano region report incidents. The Caribbean coast, including Cahuita, Puerto Limón, and Puerto Viejo, also carries risks.

Canadian officials advise travelers to stay in populated, illuminated zones, lock up valuables, and skip solo outings at night. They warn against taking food or drinks from unknown people. For drivers, check car locks manually, park in guarded lots, and avoid leaving items in view. Use licensed taxis—orange ones at the airport or red with a yellow triangle elsewhere—and confirm the meter runs. On buses, hold onto belongings and remain alert.

This update follows earlier notices, including one in that we wrote about in June that first highlighted rising crime, and another in August that echoed similar warnings. The October revision includes editorial tweaks but keeps the core message intact, aligning with advisories for other Latin American spots like the Dominican Republic and El Salvador. Canadian sources note that while Costa Rica draws eco-tourists and beach seekers, these safety issues persist.

Local tourism operators here, recognize the advisory’s impact. Visitors from Canada make up a key group, and such alerts can shape plans. Still, many travelers proceed by following the tips. Authorities here stress that most trips go smoothly when people take basic steps.

The advisory does not ban travel but urges awareness. Canadians abroad can register with their embassy for updates. In San José, the Canadian Embassy offers support for those in Costa Rica, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

As Costa Rica enters its high season, this guidance serves as a reminder for all visitors to plan with care.