The Celtic and Christian Beginnings of Halloween Explained

In the United States, Halloween ranks as the second-biggest commercial holiday, pulling in billions each year through costumes, candy and decorations. Here in Costa Rica, the day draws mixed reactions—some embrace it with parties and trick-or-treating, while others push back, viewing it as a foreign import that clashes with national identity or Catholic values.

Yet the holiday’s beginnings lie far from North America, tied to Celtic customs that later blended with Christian observances, creating a tradition that has shifted over centuries.

The story starts with the Celts, who lived in regions now part of Ireland, the United Kingdom and northern France over 2,000 years ago. For them, November 1 signaled the new year and the start of winter. The night before, October 31, marked Samhain—pronounced “sow-in”—which translates to “summer’s end.” This festival honored the harvest’s close and prepared for the cold months ahead.

Celts saw winter as a time of hardship, with long nights, scarcity and higher death rates. They held that on Samhain, the boundary between the living world and the realm of the dead grew thin. Spirits of the departed, along with other supernatural beings, could cross over. Celtic priests, called Druids, used this night for divination, predicting the future amid these otherworldly visits.

Communities gathered around massive bonfires lit by Druids. People wore costumes made from animal hides and heads to blend in with the spirits and avoid harm. These early disguises aimed to fool ghosts into thinking they were fellow supernatural entities, not humans. Feasts and storytelling filled the night, strengthening bonds against the coming darkness.

By the first century AD, the Romans had conquered Celtic territories, bringing their own festivals. They honored the dead in Feralia and the goddess Pomona, whose symbol—an apple—may have influenced later bobbing-for-apples games. Christianity arrived later, and church leaders worked to integrate local customs.

In the eighth century, Pope Gregory III moved All Saints’ Day from May 13 to November 1, likely to align with Samhain and draw people toward Christian worship. This day remembered saints and martyrs. The term “Halloween” comes from “All Hallows’ Eve,” the night before All Saints’ Day, shortened over time from Middle English roots.

November 2 became All Souls’ Day around the 11th century, focusing on prayers for the deceased. In England, the poor went “souling,” knocking on doors for “soul cakes”—small pastries—in return for promises to pray for the donors’ lost loved ones. This practice helped replace older habits of leaving food out for spirits. Over time, it evolved into trick-or-treating, where children in costumes collect treats.

Costumes retained their protective role. People dressed as ghosts or demons to ward off real ones, a direct carryover from Celtic fears. As Christianity spread, these elements mixed with church holidays, turning a seasonal rite into a blend of remembrance and revelry.

Here in Costa Rica, Halloween has not fully taken hold, though it gains followers each year, especially in cities like San José where expats and younger generations host themed events. Many families opt for low-key gatherings or ignore it altogether. Some schools and communities discourage it, calling it incompatible with local culture.

Instead, October 31 often highlights Día de la Mascarada Costarricense, a homegrown alternative that revives traditional masquerades. Parades feature oversized masks depicting figures from folklore—giants, devils and mythical creatures—accompanied by cimarrona music from brass bands. This tradition draws from indigenous and colonial influences, dating back to Spanish times when masks mocked authority or celebrated saints.

Groups like cultural associations promote the mascarada to preserve Tico heritage over imported holidays. In places like Escazú or Cartago, events include dances and street performances, turning the day into a celebration of national stories rather than spooky imports. While some see Halloween’s creep as a sign of globalization, others blend the two, with kids in costumes joining mascarada parades.

Recent years, however, show a slight uptick in Halloween activities, with stores stocking pumpkins and decorations. Police step up patrols to ensure safe celebrations, advising parents to check treats. Still, the Catholic Church here often emphasizes All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days, focusing on cemetery visits and prayers on November 1 and 2.

Halloween’s path from Celtic bonfires to modern festivities reflects how cultures adapt. It started as a way to face winter’s threats and honor the dead, then absorbed Christian layers for broader appeal. For those of us in Costa Rica, it prompts debates on what traditions to keep or adopt, reminding people that holidays evolve with the societies that observe them.