How the U.S. Government Shutdown Disrupts Flights to Costa Rica

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has ordered airlines to reduce flights by 10 percent at 40 major airports starting tomorrow, as the ongoing government shutdown leads to staffing shortages among air traffic controllers and security personnel. This move comes amid the longest shutdown in U.S. history, now in its third week, and threatens to create widespread delays and cancellations just as holiday travel ramps up.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed the reductions during a briefing on Wednesday, explaining that without a resolution from Congress, the cuts are necessary to maintain safety in the skies.

The affected airports include key hubs such as Atlanta, New York and Newark, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami and Houston. These locations handle a significant portion of international flights, including many direct routes to Costa Rica. For travelers bound for Costa Rica, the timing could not be worse. Direct flights from the U.S. to San José or Liberia often depart from these very airports.

Airlines like American, Delta, United, JetBlue, Southwest, and Spirit have already started notifying passengers of potential changes. American Airlines, for instance, stated that while Thursday’s schedule remains intact, adjustments will begin Friday, with the airline working to minimize disruptions for long-haul and international routes.

The reductions could result in thousands of daily cancellations across the U.S., with estimates suggesting up to 3,000 flights affected on peak days. For Costa Rica-bound passengers, this means higher chances of rerouting through less convenient airports, extended layovers, or outright trip postponements. One traveler from Miami, planning a family vacation to Guanacaste, shared on social media that her Friday flight on Spirit Airlines was already rescheduled, adding hours to her journey.

Costa Rica’s tourism, which relies heavily on U.S. visitors, faces immediate fallout. Our country welcomes over 1.5 million American tourists annually, many during the November-to-April high season. Officials at the Costa Rican Tourism Board (ICT) expressed concern, noting that any dip in arrivals could strain hotels, tour operators, and local businesses still recovering from pandemic-era losses and bad press about crime.

“We’re monitoring the situation closely,” an ICT spokesperson said. “U.S. travelers make up about half our market, and disruptions like this hit hard, especially with Thanksgiving approaching.”

Airlines have responded by offering flexible policies. Delta and United announced fee waivers for changes or cancellations on affected flights through November 15, allowing passengers to rebook without penalties.

Southwest, which operates several routes to Costa Rica from hubs like Houston and Baltimore (another affected airport), advised customers to check flight status frequently and consider travel insurance.

The shutdown stems from a partisan standoff in Congress over funding bills, with Republicans and Democrats at odds over spending priorities. President Donald Trump has tied resolution to demands for border security funding, while Democrats push for broader economic aid. As negotiations drag on, everyday Americans – including those eyeing Costa Rica’s beaches and rainforests – bear the brunt.

Travel experts recommend several steps for those with upcoming trips. First, confirm your flight directly with the airline rather than relying on third-party apps. Second, build in buffer time for connections, as security lines at U.S. airports are already lengthening due to unpaid TSA workers calling in sick. Third, explore alternative routes, such as flying through less-impacted regional airports or even via Mexico or Panama if direct options vanish.

For Costa Ricans traveling to the U.S., the reverse holds true: expect complications on return legs. Carriers closer to home like Avianca and Copa Airlines, which connect through Miami and Houston, may adjust schedules in response.

As the shutdown shows no signs of ending, the ripple effects extend beyond airports. Economists warn of broader impacts, including slowed commerce and reduced consumer spending. In Costa Rica, where tourism generates about 8 percent of GDP, a prolonged disruption could lead to canceled reservations and lost revenue.

Passengers should stay informed through airline apps and the FAA’s website. With Thanksgiving just three weeks away – a period when over 3 million Americans typically fly – resolving the impasse becomes urgent. Until then, travelers to Costa Rica must prepare for uncertainty in what should be a straightforward escape to paradise.