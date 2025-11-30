Crowds gather in the central park here as the Feria del Chicharrón kicks off its 2025 edition, drawing locals and visitors to sample the region’s signature pork dishes. The event, which started on November 29 and runs through December 8, turns the quiet town into a hub of food, music and family activities.

Organizers from the Unión Cantonal de Asociaciones de Desarrollo report strong attendance in the early days. Vendors fry batches of chicharrones fresh each morning, filling the air with the scent of simmering pork. Attendees line up for plates of crispy pork rind mixed with meat, often paired with fried yuca, tortillas and a squeeze of lime. Other pork products like chorizo and salchichón round out the menu, prepared using methods passed down through generations of local butchers and cooks.

The festival highlights Puriscal’s role as a center for pork production in Costa Rica. Families in this canton, located about an hour west of San José, have long specialized in these foods. The event supports small producers by giving them a platform to sell directly to the public. This year, the “Mejor Chicharrón” competition takes place on December 7, where participants submit their best versions for judges to evaluate based on flavor and texture.

Beyond the food, the fair offers a mix of entertainment. Daytime events include sports tournaments, a beach volleyball championship and CrossFit competitions. Children perform in shows, and pet owners enter their animals in contests. Mechanical bull rides and 4×4 vehicle demonstrations add excitement for all ages. A horse parade winds through the streets, showcasing local traditions.

Evenings bring live music from Costa Rican artists, along with cultural performances, karaoke and comedy acts. The opening night on featured a Christmas concert and the lighting of the town tree, marking the start of the holiday season. Concerts continue through the closing day on December 8.

The fair traces its roots to 1999, when community leaders launched it to promote Puriscal’s culinary strengths. It paused during the COVID-19 years but has since returned as a national draw. Sponsored by the Instituto Costarricense de Turismo, the event positions itself as a gastronomic fair with a family focus. It also features artisan crafts, local product sales and displays of regional history through photography and exhibitions.

Visitors find no entry fee, making the open-air setup easy to navigate. Cocktail stands and nearby cantinas serve drinks, while food booths operate throughout the day. The park layout allows people to move between stalls, stages and activity areas without hassle.

Puriscal sits in a hilly area known for its mild climate and scenic views. The canton attracts those seeking a break from urban life, and the festival boosts rural tourism. Local businesses benefit from the influx, with hotels and eateries filling up during the week.

Attendees travel from the Central Valley and farther afield, many making the trip by car or bus from San José. Public transport runs regularly, and parking lots accommodate the crowds. Organizers advise arriving early to avoid lines at popular food spots.

The event fosters community ties, as residents share meals and stories. It preserves traditions while adapting to modern tastes, with some vendors offering lighter takes on classic dishes. As Costa Rica enters its dry season, the fair provides a timely gathering point before year-end holidays.

For those in the area, the remaining days promise more of the same: good eats, lively shows and a chance to experience rural Costa Rican life. The festival wraps up on December 8 with final concerts, sending participants home with full bellies and fond memories.