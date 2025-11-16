A moderate earthquake shook parts of the Pacific coast early Saturday morning, prompting residents in several areas to report light to moderate trembling.

OVISCORI recorded the quake at magnitude 4.6, with its epicenter located 19 kilometers west of Jacó in Garabito canton, roughly 44 kilometers south of Puntarenas city. It struck at 6:20 a.m. local time, at a depth of 22 kilometers. The event stemmed from the subduction of the Cocos Plate beneath the Caribbean Plate, a common trigger for seismic activity in the region.

Residents across the Nicoya Peninsula and the central Pacific coast felt the movement. In Jacó, some described a brief but noticeable shake that rattled windows and swayed furniture. One person in Esterillos reported moderate shaking while seated, and another in Santa Teresa noted their bed moving side to side. Reports from farther afield, including Alajuela, mentioned weaker vibrations lasting just a few seconds.

Authorities confirmed no immediate damage to buildings or infrastructure, and no injuries occurred. Emergency services monitored the situation but issued no alerts, as the quake fell below the threshold for widespread concern.

Our country experiences frequent earthquakes due to its position along active tectonic boundaries. This event follows a series of smaller tremors in recent weeks, though none approached the intensity of major past quakes like the 2012 Nicoya event. Local officials remind residents to secure heavy objects and identify safe spots in their homes as standard precautions.