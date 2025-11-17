US military forces carried out their 20th strike against a boat suspected of drug trafficking in the Caribbean Sea, resulting in four deaths, according to Pentagon officials. This action pushes the total number of fatalities from these operations to 80 since they began in early September.

The strike targeted a vessel accused of transporting narcotics, with reports indicating the boat’s destruction left no survivors. Other Media outlets provided varying details on the timing: CBS News reported the incident occurred on Monday, while The New York Times cited Wednesday. A Pentagon official confirmed the deaths but offered no further specifics on the exact date or location beyond international waters in the Caribbean.

These operations, which focus on vessels in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific, have drawn sharp criticism. Experts describe them as potential extrajudicial killings, even when aimed at confirmed traffickers. UN Human Rights Chief Volker Turk called on the US to examine the legality of the strikes earlier this month, pointing to evidence that they may violate international standards.

The US Justice Department maintains that the actions align with the law of armed conflict. Government statements indicate that operations will proceed as part of efforts to combat drug networks linked to regional instability.

The latest strike coincides with heightened US military activity in the area. A US aircraft carrier positioned off Latin America’s coast earlier this week, intensifying friction with Venezuela. In response, Venezuelan authorities deployed significant forces, labeling it a countermeasure to perceived aggression.

Earlier, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth outlined a new stage in the campaign, dubbed Operation Southern Spear, aimed at eliminating what he termed narco-terrorists. Details remain sparse on how this phase differs from prior strikes or what additional measures it involves.

The strikes have primarily hit boats associated with Venezuelan and other Latin American drug operations, according to official accounts. Previous incidents include a late October attack in the eastern Pacific that killed four and a November 4 strike claiming two lives.

As tensions rise, discussions within US circles reportedly include broader military options against Venezuela, though no decisions have surfaced.