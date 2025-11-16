No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeTopicsLatin AmericaUS Launches Operation Southern Spear Against Latin American Drug Cartels

US Launches Operation Southern Spear Against Latin American Drug Cartels

Tico Times
By Tico Times
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth
(Photo by JEON HEON-KYUN / POOL / AFP)

The United States has rolled out a major military effort called Operation Southern Spear to tackle drug cartels across Latin America. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth made the announcement, framing it as a direct order from President Donald Trump to protect American soil from the flow of illegal drugs.

Hegseth stated that the operation focuses on removing what he termed narco-terrorists from the Western Hemisphere. He leads the charge through the Department of War, working hand-in-hand with the U.S. Southern Command. The mission brings together a joint task force that combines manned and unmanned forces to track and stop smuggling operations in the Caribbean and Pacific regions.

Military deployments include advanced robotic sea and air systems, along with the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford. These assets aim to intercept vessels suspected of carrying drugs, marking a step up in tactics against cartels. Officials say the buildup strengthens the ability to hit smuggling routes and carry out strikes if needed.

Actions under the operation have already led to confrontations. U.S. forces struck a boat in the Caribbean, resulting in four deaths. Reports indicate up to 80 people have died in similar incidents, with no survivors in some cases. In one joint effort with Dominican authorities, agents seized 484 packages believed to be cocaine off the coast of Pedernales province.

The move comes amid rising friction with Venezuela. Washington accuses President Nicolás Maduro of ties to drug trafficking and labels him illegitimate. Analysts point out that strikes could target Venezuelan sites, including army bases and Maduro’s palace. Venezuela has responded by moving troops, heightening alert levels in the area.

Russia voiced concerns over the operation. Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said he trusts the U.S. will avoid steps that upset stability around Venezuela and the Caribbean. He stressed the need to follow international law. European Union officials have gone further, calling some U.S. actions illegal due to a lack of proof that targeted boats carried drugs.

Critics argue the operation raises questions about evidence and oversight. Despite claims of fighting cartels, some see it as a broader push for influence in South America. Countries in the region, including Mexico and Colombia, face potential spillover as the U.S. eyes expanded strikes.

Hegseth defended the strategy, saying the Western Hemisphere belongs to the neighborhood of the United States and must stay secure. He linked the drug trade to deaths back home, positioning the operation as a defense of American lives.

The operation builds on past anti-drug missions but adds new layers with unmanned tech and a dedicated task force. It signals a shift in how Washington handles threats from organized crime in Latin America.

Trending Now

Group Unveils Vision to Upgrade Limón Costa Rica

Eco Innovation Group has released a detailed redevelopment plan for Limón, aiming to turn the Caribbean city into a key economic center for Costa...
Read more

Mexico Wins 2025 LAC Barista Championship in Costa Rica

Edson Rodríguez from Mexico took the top spot at the 2025 LAC Barista Championship, held at the National Convention Center in San José. The...
Read more

Costa Rica’s Chaves Calls Immunity Case a Political Lynching

Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves said Friday he is the victim of a “shameless political lynching” during an appearance before a legislative committee that...
Read more

Costa Rica Jaguar Documentary Explores Olive Ridley Arribada in Santa Rosa Park

PBS's latest NATURE episode, Jaguar Beach, brings viewers to Costa Rica's Pacific coast, where jaguars and olive ridley sea turtles interact in ways that...
Read more

Panama Warns Costa Rica of Whooping Cough Outbreak in Border Region

Panama has alerted Costa Rican health officials to a pertussis (whooping cough) outbreak in the Ngäbe Buglé comarca, sparking concerns over potential spread across...
Read more

Panama announces capture in Venezuela of suspect linked to 1994 bombing

Panamanian authorities reported the arrest in Venezuela of the alleged perpetrator of a 1994 attack that brought down a plane in Panama with about...
Read more
Tico Times
Tico Times
spot_img
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Rocking Chait
Costa Rica Travel

Latest News from Costa Rica

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support