No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeTopicsLatin AmericaVenezuela Accuses U.S. of Undeclared War After Deadly Boat Attacks

Venezuela Accuses U.S. of Undeclared War After Deadly Boat Attacks

Tico Times
By Tico Times
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro
(Photo by Federico PARRA / AFP)

Tensions between Venezuela and the United States have surged following a series of deadly U.S. military operations in the Caribbean Sea. The Venezuelan government is calling for an international investigation, accusing the U.S. of committing extrajudicial killings under the guise of counternarcotics operations.

U.S. Attacks Spark Outrage and Military Response

The U.S. military has deployed eight ships in the Caribbean, claiming they are targeting drug trafficking routes. According to President Donald Trump, three boats have been destroyed since early September, resulting in 14 deaths.

A recent video posted by Trump on his Truth Social account showed a U.S. attack on a suspected drug-running vessel, claiming the lives of three so-called “narco terrorists.” However, he did not specify the exact location of the incident.

Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López responded forcefully on Friday, labeling the U.S. presence as a military threat. Speaking during military exercises on La Orchila Island, Padrino described the situation as “an undeclared war.”

“Executed, without the right to a defense,” he said. “With so much technology and so much power, yet not being able to intercept a boat in the Caribbean Sea’s waters…”

The Venezuelan military began 72-hour exercises this week, including missile launches from the island just 65 kilometers off the mainland. The display of force comes days after a U.S. vessel intercepted a fishing boat in nearby waters.

Meanwhile, opposition leader Henrique Capriles offered a more tempered perspective, emphasizing the need for political—not military—solutions. “I continue to believe the solution is not military, but political. I am anti-war,” said Capriles

Venezuela Calls on UN to Investigate

In a formal escalation, Venezuela has appealed to the United Nations to investigate what it claims are human rights violations by the United States. Attorney General Tarek William Saab accused the U.S. of using excessive force against unarmed civilians.

“The use of missiles and nuclear weapons to serially kill defenseless fishermen in a small boat are crimes against humanity that must be investigated by the UN,” Saab said in an official statement.

Foreign Minister Yván Gil added that Venezuela has approached the UN Security Council to demand an end to U.S. military operations in the region, calling them acts of terror aimed at intimidating Venezuelan fishermen.

According to Gil, Venezuela’s ambassador to the UN, Alexander Yánez, has formally presented the country’s position on what it views as escalating U.S. aggression in the Caribbean.

The two countries have had no diplomatic ties since 2019, with Washington branding President Nicolás Maduro a drug trafficker and offering a $50 million bounty for his capture. As the standoff intensifies, the risk of broader regional instability looms large.

Trending Now

Costa Rica Sees Drop in Tourism Amid Safety and Currency Concerns

International tourist arrivals to Costa Rica dropped by 2.3% between January and August compared to the same period in 2024, according to the Costa...
Read more

Activists Take to San Salvador Streets on Independence Day

As El Salvador celebrated 204 years of Central American independence with military parades, about 1,500 activists filled the downtown streets of San Salvador. They...
Read more

St Regis Papagayo Resort Breaks Ground in Costa Rica Guanacaste

Developers broke ground this week on the St. Regis Papagayo Resort, the luxury brand's first spot in Costa Rica. Solana leads the project on...
Read more

Costa Rica Airport Faces Operational Risk Due to Defective Runway Repairs

The runway at the Daniel Oduber Airport (Guanacaste Airport), located in Liberia, shows signs of deformation, fails to meet quality standards expected for pavement,...
Read more

Da Vinci Code author finds peace in Costa Rica while promoting new novel

Dan Brown, author of the famous novel The Da Vinci Code, which has sold more than 80 million copies, revealed that he lives in Costa...
Read more

Messi, Inter Miami agree to extend contract beyond 2026: source

Inter Miami and Lionel Messi have agreed to extend the Argentine superstar's contract to remain in Major League Soccer (MLS) beyond next year's World...
Read more
Tico Times
Tico Times
spot_img
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Rocking Chait
Costa Rica Travel

Latest News from Costa Rica

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support