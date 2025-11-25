João Fonseca kicked off preseason training in Rio de Janeiro with eyes set on a strong start to 2026, a year that brings new demands after his breakout 2025 campaign. The 19-year-old Brazilian, who climbed from 145th to 24th in the ATP rankings last season, now faces the task of defending points while aiming to push deeper in major tournaments, starting with the Australian Open in January.

Fonseca wrapped up 2025 with two ATP titles, including the 250-level event in Buenos Aires and the 500-level triumph in Basel. He made his Grand Slam main draw debuts, advancing to the third round at Roland Garros and Wimbledon, and the second round at the Australian Open and US Open.

Those results positioned him as the fifth Brazilian to reach the top 25, following Gustavo Kuerten, Thomaz Bellucci, Thomaz Koch, and Fernando Meligeni. As the youngest player in the top 100, he enters 2026 seeded at the Australian Open for the first time, a milestone that could ease his path through the early rounds.

In a press conference in Rio, Fonseca acknowledged the shift ahead. He described 2025 as a rapid ascent but stressed that maintaining momentum requires focus. He plans to defend his Buenos Aires title in February and represent Brazil in the Davis Cup qualifiers against Canada from February 6 to 8. His early-year schedule builds toward Melbourne with back-to-back ATP 250 events in Brisbane on January 5 and Adelaide on January 12, a change from prior years to gain more match practice on hard courts before the Grand Slam begins on January 18.

At the Australian Open, Fonseca aims to build on his 2025 performance, where he upset ninth seed Andrey Rublev in the first round before falling in the second. Seeded around 24th, he avoids top players until later stages, offering a chance to target the round of 16 or beyond. Analysts point to his aggressive baseline play, powerful serve, and forehand as strengths suited to Melbourne’s fast courts. Coaches have noted his mental edge, predicting he could crack the top 10 if he improves mobility and consistency.

Beyond Australia, Fonseca’s calendar includes the Rio Open ATP 500 from February 16, followed by Masters 1000 events in Indian Wells on March 4 and Miami on March 18. He starts the offseason with an exhibition match against world number one Carlos Alcaraz on December 8 at LoanDepot Park in Miami, a high-profile warmup he called a key opportunity to test his game.

Fonseca remains grounded about the pressure. He expects tougher draws and higher expectations but focuses on preparation to handle them. Brazilian fans view him as a rising force, potentially following Kuerten’s legacy. As he trains in Rio, the coming months will shape whether 2026 marks his entry into tennis’s elite.