Nicaraguan authorities have released Yerri Estrada, a 30-year-old doctor with dual Costa Rican and Nicaraguan citizenship, from prison after holding him in forced disappearance for three months. The Ortega-Murillo government moved him to house arrest in León, according to the Legal Defense Unit.

Estrada’s case drew attention from Costa Rica and the United States, where officials pressed for details on his condition. His mother, Rosa Ruiz, led calls for his freedom, pointing out that he committed no crime beyond aiding the injured during the 2018 protests against the regime.

Police detained Estrada on August 13, while he worked at the Japan-Nicaragua Friendship Hospital in Granada. For weeks, his family received no word on his location or status. Ruiz described the period as one of constant fear, with no one in Nicaragua able to check on him. She said authorities told him during interrogations that his relatives had abandoned him and that he would never leave prison.

The regime responded to growing pressure in September, by publishing photos and a video of Estrada in La Modelo prison. In the footage, aired on state media, he appeared healthy and claimed fair treatment, though Ruiz later heard reports from a guard that he faced beatings and psychological pressure. Visits stopped soon after, and packages for him were blocked.

The arrest extended its toll to Estrada’s family. His sister Maura, a 14-year-old brother, and five-year-old niece fled their home in León after police and regime supporters harassed them. They remain displaced within Nicaragua, unable to return or leave the country due to warrants. Ruiz, who has ties to Costa Rica, spoke out from there, asking the government in San José to push harder for her son’s release.

Costa Rican leaders echoed her pleas. A congresswoman in September demanded Nicaragua free Estrada, noting his birth in San José and his clean record. The U.S. State Department also called for proof of life, tying the issue to broader concerns over human rights in Nicaragua.

On November 14, authorities quietly freed Estrada and sent him home. He now lives under strict house arrest, required to sign in at a local police station each day. Claudia Pineda, head of the Legal Defense Unit, confirmed the change but warned that families face threats to stay quiet. She linked the move to health issues among detainees and ongoing U.S. advocacy, which may have influenced recent shifts.

Ruiz welcomed the development but pushed for more. She asked the regime to transfer her son to the Costa Rican or U.S. embassy in Managua for full freedom. She sees his partial release as a step, yet stresses that true justice means no restrictions.

Estrada joins a small group of political prisoners moved to house arrest in recent weeks. Five others, also held in disappearance, gained similar terms earlier in November. Pineda hopes this signals progress, though she counts over 30 people still unaccounted for in regime custody.

Human rights groups track these cases through lists like the Mechanism for the Recognition of Political Prisoners. Families often hesitate to speak, fearing reprisals that could land them in jail. The pattern shows the government using silence and isolation as tools.

In Nicaragua, dissent carries heavy risks. Estrada’s story highlights how professionals like doctors become targets for past civic actions. His work treating protesters in 2018 marked him, even years later. Ruiz remains focused on her son’s safety. She has no relatives left in Nicaragua to support him directly and relies on his godmother for potential visits, if allowed. The family hopes international attention will secure his complete release.

This case reflects ongoing tensions between Nicaragua and its neighbors. Costa Rica hosts many Nicaraguan exiles, and ties with the U.S. strain over trade and rights issues. As pressure builds, releases like Estrada’s offer glimpses of response, but advocates say systemic change lags.

For now, Estrada adjusts to life at home under watch. His mother vows to keep fighting until he regains full liberty.