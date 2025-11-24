No menu items!

Viral Video Shows Chimpanzee Smoking at Chinese Zoo

China Zoo

A video showing a chimpanzee smoking a cigarette at a zoo in southern China has spread rapidly online, raising concerns about animal welfare and visitor behavior. The footage, captured at Nanning Zoo in Guangxi province, depicts the animal picking up a discarded cigarette butt and inhaling from it with practiced ease. Posted earlier this week, the clip has amassed millions of views across platforms, prompting discussions on social media about the risks to the primate’s health.

Staff at the zoo confirmed the chimpanzee, a 15-year-old male named Diunaxing, developed the habit years ago. Born in Germany, he spent his early life with an elderly owner who introduced him to smoking and drinking as a form of entertainment. After the owner’s passing, the chimp was relocated to China, where zookeepers have worked to rehabilitate him. They report progress in curbing his alcohol consumption but note that smoking remains a challenge, especially when visitors ignore rules and toss items into the enclosure.

Zoo representatives stated that warning signs prohibit feeding or throwing objects to animals, yet some people continue to do so. In this case, a lit cigarette butt likely came from a careless guest, allowing the chimp to access it. “We monitor the animals closely and intervene when needed,” a zoo official told local media. “These actions harm their recovery and overall health.” Experts warn that nicotine exposure can lead to respiratory problems, addiction, and reduced lifespan in primates, similar to effects in humans.

The incident echoes past events at Chinese zoos, where tourists have encouraged similar behaviors in animals for amusement. In 2019, another chimpanzee at a different facility was filmed smoking after visitors provided cigarettes, leading to public backlash and calls for better enforcement. Animal rights groups in China and abroad have responded to the latest video, urging stricter penalties for violators and improved barriers around exhibits.

Nanning Zoo has stepped up patrols and plans to add more surveillance cameras to prevent future occurrences. They also intend to educate the public through signs and announcements about the importance of respecting animal spaces. As the video circulates, it highlights broader issues in captive wildlife management, where human interference often undermines care efforts.

This event serves as a call for greater awareness among zoo-goers worldwide. While the chimpanzee appears unharmed in the short term, repeated exposure could worsen his condition. Authorities encourage reporting such misconduct to support rehabilitation programs.

