Eco Innovation Group has released a detailed redevelopment plan for Limón, aiming to turn the Caribbean city into a key economic center for Costa Rica. The company, in partnership with WRA Holdings, outlined the initiative as part of a proposed merger that could bring major infrastructure changes to the region.

The plan focuses on building a connected network of transport systems in Limón. It calls for upgrading the port with better cargo facilities, new tech for cleaner shipping, and more space for cruise ships. A new international airport would move to the city’s western side, linking directly to rail lines and logistics routes. This setup would help move goods and people more efficiently across the country.

Limón’s city center would see updates too. The vision includes a walking path along the waterfront, a small marina area with shops, and a refreshed main street that keeps the area’s Caribbean style. A central square and updated church would serve as spots for people to meet.

WRA Holdings leads the effort, with projects that include a national rail system tying the north and Caribbean areas together. Other parts cover waste-to-energy plants, water cleaning systems, beach fixes, and health facilities. The first steps involve a facility in Abangares for turning waste into power and a share in the Pacífico rail line.

Leaders from both companies see this as a way to grow the economy while caring for the environment. Richard Hawkins, head of Eco Innovation Group, said the plan links infrastructure, people, and green practices on a country-wide scale. Cornel Alvarado, who runs WRA Holdings, added that they aim to build a growth model that honors Costa Rica’s past and sets up for future trade.

The overall effort fits into Costa Rica’s larger push for rail and green updates, valued between $3.8 billion and $5 billion. Early work could see $800 million spent, with expectations of $3 billion in earnings over five years. Jobs would come in areas like shipping, clean energy, and travel, drawing more people and firms to Limón.

Limón has long served as a trade point, but faces issues with old setups and growth limits. This plan seeks to fix that by making it a main entry for visitors and business from the Caribbean side. It also stresses green steps, like renewable power sources, waste handling, clean water lines, parks, and protected zones to cut down on harm to nature.

The merger between Eco Innovation Group and WRA Holdings remains in early talks, with a letter of intent signed to swap shares. If it goes through, the combined group would handle these projects under public company rules. Eco Innovation Group trades as ECOX and helps small firms go public.

Costa Rican officials have not yet commented on the plan, but it lines up with national goals for better trade and tourism. Limón’s role could strengthen, helping the province catch up with other parts of our country in development.

Residents in Limón might see better living conditions from new jobs and fixed-up spaces. The plan pushes for training programs to prepare locals for roles in the updated systems. This comes as Costa Rica works to balance growth with its strong environmental record. The Caribbean coast holds rich natural areas, and the plan claims to protect them while adding modern features.

More details could emerge as the merger talks advance. For now, the vision offers a clear path to remake Limón into a bustling hub that serves both locals and the wider economy.