Costa Rica Claims Second Spot in Global Travel Rankings

Costa Rica Travel
Costa Rica has earned second place in the Wanderlust Readers’ Travel Awards for the most desirable country in the world. The ranking places the nation just behind Japan, with Canada in third. Voters selected Costa Rica for its natural features and travel options.

The awards, announced earlier this month, drew from 208,000 participants who cast more than 4.8 million votes. Wanderlust, a British travel magazine, runs the annual poll to identify top destinations based on reader input. Japan took first for its combination of urban areas and cultural sites, while Costa Rica stood out for its forests, coastlines, and outdoor activities.

Costa Rica also ranked high in other areas. It took second in adventure destinations and second in sustainability. In nature and wildlife, it placed eighth. These positions reflect our country’s focus on conservation, with over 25 percent of its land under protection. National parks and reserves draw visitors interested in hiking, birdwatching, and marine life.

The results align with steady growth in tourism here. Arrivals from Europe and North America have increased, supporting local economies in rural areas. Operators report higher interest in guided tours and stays at eco-friendly hotels. The high season, from December to April, sees peaks in bookings for sites like Arenal Volcano and Manuel Antonio.

This recognition adds to Costa Rica’s record in past awards. In previous years, similar honors have led to more international attention. The government promotes the country as a leader in green practices, with policies that limit development in sensitive zones.

Travel experts note that Costa Rica’s appeal comes from its access to both Pacific and Caribbean shores, plus inland mountains. Direct flights from major cities make it reachable for short trips or longer stays. Visitors often cite safety and English-speaking guides as positives.

The full list for most desirable countries includes Australia in fourth, Peru in fifth, South Africa in sixth, the United States in seventh, New Zealand in eighth, Brazil in ninth, and Ecuador in tenth. Wanderlust has run these awards for 24 years, covering categories from cities to airlines.

