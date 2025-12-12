No menu items!

Costa Rica President Explores El Salvador’s CECOT Prison During Official Visit

Costa Rica President El Salvador CECOT Visit
(Photo by Marvin RECINOS / AFP)

President Rodrigo Chaves completed a two-day trip to El Salvador on Friday by walking through the Terrorism Confinement Center (CECOT), the region’s largest prison built to hold gang members. The visit highlights his plan to adopt similar approaches in Costa Rica as homicides and drug-related crimes continue to climb.

Chaves arrived by helicopter at the facility in Tecoluca, about 75 kilometers from San Salvador. Salvadoran Justice and Security Minister Gustavo Villatoro and Defense Minister René Francis Merino met him there. President Nayib Bukele, who often highlights CECOT to visitors, did not join the tour.

During the walkthrough, Chaves examined the cells. In one section, officials directed inmates to lift their shirts, revealing tattoo-covered bodies linked to gangs like Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) and Barrio 18. He paused at a cell with heavy steel bars to address the prisoners, who wore white T-shirts and shorts. “I am the president of Costa Rica, gentlemen. Good afternoon, how are you? God bless you,” he told them.

CECOT holds capacity for 40,000 people and currently detains around 15,000 accused gang members. It stands as a key part of Bukele’s strict policies, which have cut homicide rates in El Salvador but drawn criticism for harsh conditions.

Human rights groups have raised concerns about the prison. A Human Rights Watch report from last November detailed claims of torture, sexual violence, and other abuses against Venezuelan migrants held there after deportation from the United States. The migrants stayed for four months before release.

The tour follows a meeting on Thursday where Chaves and Bukele signed the “Escudo de las Américas” agreement. This pact allows El Salvador to share its anti-gang tactics with Costa Rica. Chaves seeks this input as crime surges here, with more killings tied to narcotics trafficking.

In May, Chaves declared plans for a new prison modeled after CECOT. Construction will start soon, using lessons from the Salvadoran system. El Salvador has arrested over 90,000 suspected gang members nationwide, though authorities released about 8,000 for insufficient evidence.

Chaves, the first foreign leader to visit CECOT, showed keen interest in how it operates to control criminal groups. The trip aims to strengthen ties and address shared security challenges between the two nations. Costa Rican officials see this as a step to tackle rising violence. Last year marked the highest homicide count in the country’s history, prompting calls for stronger actions. Chaves has pushed for reforms, including longer sentences and better police tools.

The agreement also covers broader cooperation on trade and migration. Both leaders discussed ways to fight organized crime across borders. As Chaves returns, debate grows in Costa Rica over balancing security with rights protections. Some lawmakers support the hardline stance, while others warn against potential abuses.

The visit wraps up a year of closer relations with El Salvador. It comes amid regional efforts to curb gang influence and drug flows.

