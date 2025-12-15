The United States government has moved forward with plans to require certain international visitors to submit five years of their social media activity as part of entry applications. This step, proposed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), aims to bolster security checks for travelers from countries in the Visa Waiver Program (VWP). While Costa Rica does not participate in this program, the policy highlights a growing emphasis on digital footprints that already influences how Costa Ricans apply for U.S. visas.

The proposal targets applicants for the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA), which allows citizens from 42 countries—such as the United Kingdom, Australia, and Spain—to enter the U.S. for up to 90 days without a full visa. Under the new rules, these travelers must provide details of their social media accounts used over the past five years, including usernames and platforms. CBP states this will help identify potential security risks. The change makes what was once optional information mandatory, and it follows an executive order from President Donald Trump earlier this year calling for maximum vetting.

For Costa Ricans, who must obtain B-1/B-2 tourist visas to visit the U.S., social media checks have been part of the process since 2019. Applicants fill out Form DS-160, which requires listing social media handles from the previous five years. The U.S. Embassy in San José processes these applications, and consular officers review the provided information to assess eligibility. Refusals can occur if posts suggest inconsistencies with visa intent, such as evidence of intent to work illegally or ties to restricted activities.

This year brought further expansions. In June, the U.S. State Department required applicants for F, M, and J visas—covering students and exchange participants—to set their social media profiles to public for review. This allows officers to examine content directly for signs of hostility toward U.S. policies or other red flags. In early December, the policy extended to H-1B and H-4 visas for skilled workers and their dependents, effective December 15. Costa Rican students and professionals applying for these categories now face this added layer of examination.

The effects on Costa Ricans show in application trends and personal stories. Data from the U.S. State Department indicates that in fiscal year 2024, Costa Rica had an 85% approval rate for nonimmigrant visas, one of the highest in Central America. However, applicants report increased wait times for interviews, partly due to enhanced vetting. At the U.S. Embassy in San José, slots for B visa renewals without interviews remain available for qualifying individuals, but new applicants often wait months.

Local immigration experts here, note that social media reviews can lead to denials. For instance, posts showing political opinions, travel to certain countries, or even casual comments about U.S. immigration could raise questions. “Applicants need to review their profiles carefully,” said María López, a San José-based attorney who assists with U.S. visa applications. “A single post from years ago might prompt additional scrutiny.” She advises deleting or archiving content that could be misinterpreted, though she warns against hiding accounts, as that might suggest deception.

Privacy advocates in Costa Rica express worry over the broader implications. The trend toward mandatory digital disclosures could deter travel, especially for younger Costa Ricans active on platforms like Instagram and TikTok. “It feels invasive,” said Ana Rivera, a university student from Heredia who applied for an F-1 visa this fall. “I had to make my accounts public, and it changed how I share online.” Rivera’s experience reflects a common concern: the policy shifts personal online habits into public records for government review.

Economically, the U.S. remains a key destination for Costa Ricans. In 2024, over 200,000 Costa Ricans traveled there for tourism, business, and family visits. Tighter checks might slow this flow, impacting remittances and trade ties. Costa Rica’s recent inclusion in the Global Entry program, announced in March 2025, offers expedited entry for approved travelers, but it requires a valid visa and does not bypass social media requirements.

As the ESTA proposal opens for public comment until February 9, 2026, observers expect it to pass with few changes, given the administration’s focus on border security. For Costa Ricans, this serves as a reminder to maintain clean digital records. The U.S. Embassy urges applicants to check its website for updates and to apply early. While the new mandate does not directly alter B visa rules, it signals that social media will play an even larger role in future U.S. entry decisions.

Costa Ricans planning trips should prepare by gathering documents, scheduling interviews, and ensuring their online presence aligns with visa guidelines. With these measures in place, travel to the U.S. demands more preparation than ever.