Melbourne’s hard courts come alive each January with the Australian Open, the year’s opening Grand Slam. This two-week event draws the world’s top tennis talent to battle in singles, doubles and mixed formats under the summer sun. Players chase titles, ranking points and prize money on outdoor arenas, where strategy and endurance often decide outcomes. For many, it sets the tone for the season ahead.

Latin American players have long viewed the Australian Open as a key starting point. Far from home, it offers a chance to build momentum early, especially for those climbing the ranks. Rising stars from the region often use Melbourne to gain visibility and points that propel them through the year. Take Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo, who broke into the top 30 after strong showings there, or Chile’s Nicolas Jarry, who has pushed deep in recent draws. These performances help secure spots in later tournaments, turning the Open into a launchpad for careers.

History shows Latin America’s deep ties to Melbourne. Argentina’s Guillermo Vilas claimed back-to-back titles in 1978 and 1979, proving the region’s players could dominate on hard courts. Chile’s Marcelo Rios reached the final in 1998, coming close to a breakthrough win. Argentina’s Juan Martin del Potro made the semifinals in 2009, showcasing his powerful game despite injuries. On the women’s side, Gabriela Sabatini from Argentina advanced to the semifinals in 1989 and 1992, inspiring a generation. Brazil’s Gustavo Kuerten hit the quarterfinals in 1999 and 2004, adding to the legacy even as he shone more on clay.

Del Potro, reflecting on his battles in Melbourne, once shared the grit required. After a grueling match in 2018, he told reporters, “I am so happy to be here after so many years. I had pains everywhere, but I am still standing up.” His words capture the resilience Latin American players bring to the distant event. Sabatini, after a tough quarterfinal in 1993, said to the press, “This year, I’ve been telling myself that if you lose it’s OK, because there is always the next match.” Such mindset has helped regional athletes endure the long travel and adapt to the surface.

Beyond the courts, the Australian Open resonates with fans across Latin America. ESPN broadcasts every match live, reaching millions in countries like Argentina, Brazil and Chile. Expats here in Costa Rica tune in, turning the tournament into a social anchor. Local tennis clubs and online communities buzz with discussions, while betting adds excitement—fans wager on underdogs or favorites through apps and sites. In Costa Rica, where tennis grows among youth programs, the Open generates interest in the sport, with academies hosting viewing parties.

The time zone plays a big part in the fan experience for Central America. Melbourne sits 17 hours ahead of us here in Costa Rica, so day sessions start around evening local time, perfect for after-work watches. Night matches, however, kick off in the early morning hours—think 2 a.m. starts. Dedicated viewers set alarms, stream on phones or gather at bars that stay open late for the action. It’s a test of passion, but the thrill of seeing a Latin American player upset a seed makes the sleep loss worthwhile. Streaming services let fans catch replays, keeping the connection strong despite the distance.

For us Costa Ricans, the Open holds extra appeal through ties to the broader Latin American story. Though no Tico has broken into the main draw yet, the event highlights regional talent that feels close to home. Expats from Argentina or Brazil bring their fervor, blending with local interest in global sports. Betting pools at offices or among friends heighten the stakes, while tourism links—many Australians visit Costa Rica—foster curiosity.

The Australian Open bridges continents, reminding not only us here in Costa Rica but all of Latin America that tennis success isn’t limited to clay courts. It spotlights players who overcome jet lag and unfamiliar conditions to compete at the highest level. As the season begins, Melbourne becomes a shared stage where regional hopes take flight.