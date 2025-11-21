No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeNewsRoute 32 in Costa Rica Faces Repeated Closures

Route 32 in Costa Rica Faces Repeated Closures

Tico Times
By Tico Times
Reopening of Route 32.
(Courtesy of MOPT)

Drivers on Route 32 faced another disruption today when fallen debris forced a temporary shutdown in the Zurquí area. The Ministry of Public Works and Transportation (MOPT) closed the road around 5 a.m. for safety reasons while crews cleared the material. By 10 a.m., traffic resumed, but heavy backups lingered from the early morning rush.

MOPT officials noted that constant monitoring remains in place. “After removing the fallen debris, Route 32 was reopened, and we continue to watch the area closely,” the ministry stated. They urged patience, explaining that even after reopening, queued vehicles would take time to move. “Those in line won’t start right away. Stay patient,” they added.

This five-hour halt follows a major 12-day closure earlier this month. Heavy rains on November 3 triggered landslides near kilometer 31 in Zurquí, blocking the key link between the Central Valley and Limón. The shutdown stranded thousands and slowed access to the Caribbean coast. Crews dynamited a 2,500-ton rock and removed unstable material before reopening on November 15. Yet, just days later, on November 16, favorable weather allowed overnight passage, lifting a planned 6 p.m. restriction.

Route 32 has closed 24 times this year due to debris or preventive measures, mostly at night. Water erosion in the mountainous stretch poses the main risk, leading to frequent slides during the rainy season. The road serves as a vital artery for trade, tourism, and daily commutes, connecting San José to ports and beaches in Limón. Prolonged closures have hit the local economy hard, delaying shipments and stranding travelers. Alternate routes, like those through Turrialba, have seen massive traffic jams, with trips to Limón stretching over four hours.

Businesses along the Caribbean coast report losses from reduced visitors and slowed goods transport. The chamber of commerce in Limón has highlighted how these interruptions affect agricultural exports and supply chains.

Looking ahead, uncertainty persists with potential for more collapses under adverse weather. MOPT stresses that rain remains the biggest threat to stability.

Efforts to address these problems are underway. Deputy Minister of Infrastructure Pablo Camacho explained that teams conduct studies from the toll booth to the Sucio River bridge to find lasting fixes. “For the first time since the highway’s construction, we examine hydraulic and hydrological factors, which drive the landslides,” he said.

In October, MOPT announced a $30 million investment for slope stabilization. Studies wrap up in December, with work set to begin next year. Meanwhile, the road’s expansion project nears completion, with delivery slated for December 28. The upgrade aims to boost capacity and safety on this critical route.

For now, authorities advise drivers to check social media for real-time updates on conditions and possible closures. With the rainy season ongoing, travelers should plan extra time and consider alternatives when needed.

Trending Now

Direct Flights from Ottawa to Liberia Costa Rica Begin with Porter

Guanacaste Airport rolls out new routes for the high season that started this month, featuring a fresh direct flight from Canada to Liberia. Canadian...
Read more

How Costa Rica’s Latest Climate Plan Protects Coasts and Cuts Emissions

Costa Rica has submitted its updated climate plan to the United Nations, setting new goals to protect and restore coastal wetlands as part of...
Read more

Costa Rica Agriculture Gains from US Executive Order

Costa Rica’s agricultural exporters breathed easier last week after the United States lifted tariffs on key products, restoring duty-free access under long-standing trade agreements....
Read more

Costa Rica Claims Second Spot in Global Travel Rankings

Costa Rica has earned second place in the Wanderlust Readers' Travel Awards for the most desirable country in the world. The ranking places the...
Read more

Costa Rica Supreme Court Extends OIJ Directors Suspension

The Supreme Court of Justice extended the suspension of Randall Zúñiga as director of the Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ) for three more months on...
Read more

Costa Rica Eliminated from 2026 World Cup After Honduras Draw

Costa Rica's national team drew 0-0 with Honduras in their final Concacaf qualifier match for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, sealing elimination for both...
Read more
Tico Times
Tico Times
spot_img
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Rocking Chait
Costa Rica Travel

Latest News from Costa Rica