No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeTopicsEnvironment and WildlifeHow Costa Rica's Latest Climate Plan Protects Coasts and Cuts Emissions

How Costa Rica’s Latest Climate Plan Protects Coasts and Cuts Emissions

Tico Times
By Tico Times
Costa Rica mangrove planting
Jill Replogle/The Tico Times

Costa Rica has submitted its updated climate plan to the United Nations, setting new goals to protect and restore coastal wetlands as part of its fight against global warming. The plan, known as the Nationally Determined Contribution or NDC for 2025-2035, targets mangroves and other blue carbon systems to cut emissions and build resilience along the country’s shores.

Our government aims to restore 2,000 hectares of mangroves by 2030, with another 1,900 hectares added by 2035. These efforts focus on areas where mangroves act as natural barriers against storms and rising seas, while also storing carbon that would otherwise enter the atmosphere. Officials estimate that each hectare restored could prevent significant greenhouse gas releases over time, supporting Costa Rica’s push toward net-zero emissions by mid-century.

Blue carbon ecosystems, which include mangroves, seagrasses, and salt marshes, play a central role in the strategy. The plan calls for conserving all registered coastal wetlands and creating a national inventory by 2030 to track their condition and carbon storage capacity. This inventory will help integrate these ecosystems into the country’s greenhouse gas monitoring system, ensuring accurate reporting under international standards.

To fund these initiatives, Costa Rica plans to develop a permanent financing system by 2035. This could involve payments for ecosystem services tailored to marine areas or bonds tied to blue carbon projects. A pilot program for marine payments starts by 2029, blending public funds with private and international support to make conservation self-sustaining.

The updated NDC builds on earlier commitments from 2020, when the country first pledged to manage coastal wetlands for climate benefits. Since then, Costa Rica has strengthened its policies, including a national blue carbon strategy that coordinates efforts across government agencies and local communities. These steps address threats like deforestation, pollution, and development pressures that have degraded some wetland areas.

Coastal communities stand to gain from the plan. Mangrove restoration supports fisheries by providing habitats for fish and shellfish, which many locals here rely on for income. It also reduces erosion risks, protecting homes and infrastructure from extreme weather. The strategy includes community involvement in monitoring and early warning systems, with a focus on vulnerable groups such as indigenous peoples and women in rural areas.

On a broader scale, the NDC aligns with Costa Rica’s goal to limit net emissions to under 11,380 gigagrams of CO2 equivalent by 2030. It incorporates ocean management into national planning, linking land, water, and energy sectors for better outcomes. By prioritizing nature-based solutions, the country aims to meet Paris Agreement targets while boosting biodiversity and economic stability.

Experts in the field note that Costa Rica’s approach sets an example for other nations with rich coastal resources. Since our country has over 1,000 kilometers of coastline on two oceans, it holds significant blue carbon potential. The plan’s emphasis on restoration and financing could inspire similar actions in the region, where climate impacts like stronger hurricanes threaten ecosystems and people alike.

Implementation begins immediately, with milestones like the wetland inventory and pilot financing programs leading the way. The government has allocated resources for these efforts, though success depends on continued international partnerships to fill funding gaps.

Trending Now

FBI Team Lands in Guatemala to Hunt Down Escaped Barrio 18 Leaders

A team from the FBI's Joint Task Force Vulcan touched down in Guatemala yesterday to assist local forces in tracking down 16 fugitive leaders...
Read more

Costa Rica Colón Exchange Rate Dips to ¢499 – Raising Concerns

The Central Bank of Costa Rica reported the buy rate at 499.46 colones per dollar on November 12, with similar levels persisting into the...
Read more

Costa Rica’s Chaves Calls Immunity Case a Political Lynching

Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves said Friday he is the victim of a “shameless political lynching” during an appearance before a legislative committee that...
Read more

Visa Presale Opens for FIFA 2025 Qatar Intercontinental Finals

Visa cardholders can now get tickets for the final three matches of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2025, with the presale starting today at...
Read more

Costa Rica Claims Second Spot in Global Travel Rankings

Costa Rica has earned second place in the Wanderlust Readers' Travel Awards for the most desirable country in the world. The ranking places the...
Read more

Costa Rica Eliminated from 2026 World Cup After Honduras Draw

Costa Rica's national team drew 0-0 with Honduras in their final Concacaf qualifier match for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, sealing elimination for both...
Read more
Tico Times
Tico Times
spot_img
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Rocking Chait
Costa Rica Travel

Latest News from Costa Rica