Aaron Rodgers’ Costa Rica Ayahuasca Journey Featured on Netflix

A new Netflix documentary explores the life of NFL superstar Aaron Rodgers, revealing a side beyond his football career. While Rodgers is celebrated for his football skills, his life outside the field has sparked significant controversy. The Netflix documentary on Aaron Rodgers follows the Jets quarterback during his ayahuasca retreats in Costa Rica. Ayahuasca is a psychedelic beverage with roots in Indigenous Amazonian traditions, used by Indigenous peoples for ceremonies and medicinal purposes.

In “Aaron Rodgers: Enigma,” the quarterback’s recovery from an Achilles tendon injury is chronicled, showcasing defining moments in his career and life. The series also features Dolphins safety Jordan Poyer, who joined Rodgers at the retreat in Costa Rica. Rodgers explains how these ayahuasca retreats helped him manage perfectionism and discomfort with religious faith, a central theme in his upbringing. He shared his transformative experiences with Poyer, who also credited the psychedelic for aiding his battle with alcoholism and marital struggles.

“It’s the hardest medicine possible that I’ve tried. It’s a deeply intense spiritual journey,” said Rodgers. Rodgers opens up about his personal struggles, including his time in the spotlight, feelings of emptiness after winning the Super Bowl, and his extreme perfectionism.

“When you’re a perfectionist, you always teeter on self-loathing because nothing’s ever good enough. It was eating at me, like, ‘Is this going to be the only thing I accomplish in life?’ I was trying to find something to rectify feeling that way,” the 41-year-old NFL player shared.

The Super Bowl XLV champion reflected on his early life, expressing resentment toward organized religion after growing up in a “rigid church” that brought “shame, guilt, and judgment.” After exploring other spiritual paths, Rodgers discovered ayahuasca retreats as a tool for personal growth.

“My life was through one lens of organized religion. So I’m like, ‘Where are people in life finding deep peace and centeredness and presence outside of what I knew?’ Ayahuasca retreats in Costa Rica are growing in popularity, though authorities warn of the health risks involved. The practice remains largely unregulated in the country, and a tourist’s death in August was reportedly linked to the consumption of ayahuasca.