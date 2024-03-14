Aaron Rodgers Joins Jordan Poyer and Von Miller at Costa Rican Ayahuasca Retreat

NFL superstar Aaron Rodgers was spotted in Costa Rica at Playa Esterillos Este after it was revealed he participated in an ayahuasca retreat during the offseason. This event, organized by the company Behold Retreats, which specializes in the therapeutic use of ayahuasca, was attended by other prominent players in the league, including Jordan Poyer and Von Miller.

“When we look within & heal our own wounds, we contribute to the healing of the planet by shifting the collective consciousness towards greater love, empathy, & sustainability,” Poyer captioned his Instagram post featuring photos in Costa Rica.

Former NFL punter Pat McAfee mentioned that the facilities where the NFL players were staying looked fancier than what he had envisioned for a retreat.

“That is a much nicer setup than I was expecting whenever I heard these stories of Ayahuasca usage in Costa Rica because they’re talking about being in a teepee and all this stuff,” he said.

Rodgers, known to be an advocate for the use of ayahuasca, is now under the spotlight after the announcement of his candidacy for vice president of the United States, alongside independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

According to McAfee, “the world found out while that man was in Costa Rica…ready to sit with the medicine.”

The ESPN commentator also pointed out “the quarterback for the New York Jets necessarily knew that The New York Times was going to be reporting that he was potentially going to be vice president.”

The Jets quarterback has been under public scrutiny before, as his political statements have caused controversy. He faced backlash regarding the COVID-19 vaccine after affirming he was immunized against the virus, suggesting he had received the shots. However, Rodgers had taken an alternate treatment.

Then, he proceeded to raise questions about the safety of vaccines and expressed his discontent with former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci. So far, neither Rodgers nor his team have commented on the situation.