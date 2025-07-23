Costa Rica’s Poás Volcano Park Reopening to Tourists With Safety Measures

The Poás Volcano National Park will reopen its doors to tourism starting July 30, after scientific entities reported a decrease in volcanic activity.

This was announced this Monday by the Ministry of Environment and Energy (MINAE), through the Central Conservation Area of the National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC), which detailed that the reopening will take place from 8 a.m. on that day, under safety conditions determined by the specialists.

Since March 23, the park has been closed due to a new eruptive phase of the massif. Currently, the park is under a green alert, according to the last update from the Narional Emergency Commission (CNE) in June.

The decision to reopen the National Park was made after the recommendations of the Technical Advisory Committee of Volcanology and Seismology of the CNE, based on the technical follow-up of the volcano and the issuance of green alert No. 019-2025.

According to the Minister of Environment and Energy, Franz Tattenbach, park officials are working on the preparation of infrastructure and trails to ensure the safety of visitors. In addition, he indicated that the online platform for ticket purchases, which is mandatory to access the park, is already enabled.

“SINAC, together with the Vulcanological and Seismological Observatory of Costa Rica (OVSICORI), the National Seismological Network (RSN), and the CNE, permanently monitors volcanic activity in the Poás Volcano National Park and may issue changes to these measures, depending on its behavior,” said the minister.

As part of the security measures, the CNE installed informative and preventive signs in the park’s anti-ballistic shelters. These signs, available in Spanish and English, warn about possible risks such as falling rocks, ash, and toxic gases, and provide instructions on how to act in case of an emergency.

MINAE reiterated its call to the public not to enter the park through unauthorized routes or high-risk areas, because access to the protected area is only allowed through official means.

Those interested in visiting the park should purchase their electronic ticket through SINAC’s website: www.sinac.go.cr.