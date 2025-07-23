No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeNewsCosta Rica’s Poás Volcano Park Reopening to Tourists With Safety Measures

Costa Rica’s Poás Volcano Park Reopening to Tourists With Safety Measures

Tico Times
By Tico Times
Poas Volcano Costa Rica
Alejandro Zúñiga / The Tico Times

The Poás Volcano National Park will reopen its doors to tourism starting July 30, after  scientific entities reported a decrease in volcanic activity.

This was announced this Monday by the Ministry of Environment and Energy (MINAE), through the Central Conservation Area of the National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC), which detailed that the reopening will take place from 8 a.m. on that day, under safety conditions determined by the specialists.

Since March 23, the park has been closed due to a new eruptive phase of the massif. Currently, the park is under a green alert, according to the last update from the Narional Emergency Commission (CNE) in June.

The decision to reopen the National Park was made after the recommendations of the Technical Advisory Committee of Volcanology and Seismology of the CNE, based on the technical follow-up of the volcano and the issuance of green alert No. 019-2025.

According to the Minister of Environment and Energy, Franz Tattenbach, park officials are working on the preparation of infrastructure and trails to ensure the safety of visitors. In addition, he indicated that the online platform for ticket purchases, which is mandatory to access the park, is already enabled.

“SINAC, together with the Vulcanological and Seismological Observatory of Costa Rica (OVSICORI), the National Seismological Network (RSN), and the CNE, permanently monitors volcanic activity in the Poás Volcano National Park and may issue changes to these measures, depending on its behavior,” said the minister.

As part of the security measures, the CNE installed informative and preventive signs in the park’s anti-ballistic shelters. These signs, available in Spanish and English, warn about possible risks such as falling rocks, ash, and toxic gases, and provide instructions on how to act in case of an emergency.

MINAE reiterated its call to the public not to enter the park through unauthorized routes or high-risk areas, because access to the protected area is only allowed through official means.

Those interested in visiting the park should purchase their electronic ticket through SINAC’s website: www.sinac.go.cr.

Trending Now

Costa Rica Rescues Endangered Amphibians and Turtles in Store Bust

The Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ), through its Specialized Section Against Environmental Crimes, carried out an operation at a store in Vázquez de Coronado, San...
Read more

Costa Rica Shines Once Again in This High-Quality Travel Video

A new 4K video now circulating online offers a fresh view of Costa Rica’s natural settings—one that captures our country's popular as well as...
Read more

Starbucks Expands in Guanacaste with New Store Opening in Tamarindo

Starbucks continues to strengthen its presence in Costa Rica with the opening of its second store in the province of Guanacaste, specifically in Tamarindo....
Read more

Venezuelan Migrants Describe Torture After Deportation to El Salvador

“You’re going to rot in here. You’ll spend 300 years in prison.” That’s what Maikel Olivera says guards repeatedly told him during his four-month...
Read more

Exiled NGO Slams Bukele’s Rule as Repeat of Authoritarian Past

Salvadorans deserve “something better” than living between “gangs or dictatorship,” said Noah Bullock, director of the influential NGO Cristosal, in an interview. On Thursday,...
Read more

El Salvador NGO Flees to Guatemala as Bukele Intensifies Crackdown on Critics

The prestigious NGO Cristosal, which investigates corruption cases and denounces human rights violations in El Salvador, announced Thursday that it has been forced into...
Read more
Tico Times
Tico Times
spot_img
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Rocking Chait
Costa Rica Travel

Latest News from Costa Rica

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support