Costa Rica’s Poás Volcano Park Shuts Down Amid Eruptions

Poás Volcano National Park has been closed indefinitely as eruptions and seismic activity intensify, officials from the Ministry of Environment and Energy (MINAE) and the National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC) announced. The closure stems from heightened volcanic activity, recent eruptions, and increased seismicity. The National Emergency Commission’s (CNE) Technical Advisory Committee on Volcanology recommended the move, raising the alert to yellow after detecting stronger degassing and tremors.

The Poás Volcano hurled stones up to 150 meters in several explosions over the past day, according to the Costa Rican Volcanological and Seismological Observatory (OVSICORI). SINAC, the National Seismological Network (RSN), the CNE, and OVSICORI are closely monitoring the situation and will meet regularly to assess next steps.

The shutdown aims to shield park rangers and visitors from rising ash emissions and the risk of phreatic eruptions—steam-driven explosions triggered by heated groundwater. Experts have set the volcano’s alert level at 3 out of 4, signaling “Caution” with potential for ash outflows, frequent tremors, and small clouds of gas and debris.

Volcanologist Geoffroy Avard of OVSICORI noted that eruptions persisted throughout Wednesday, with significant force. “These eruptions were observed yesterday by us and SINAC personnel. Continuous material emission was recorded at mouth C, but it’s very wet and mostly falls back into the crater,” he said.

The CNE also extended a Green Alert to the Poás Volcano area and seven nearby cantons. Visitors must reschedule trips or request refunds by emailing poas.info@sinac.go.cr