Keylor Navas Joins Pumas After Controversial Exit from Newell’s

Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas is officially the newest player for Pumas UNAM, but his move from Argentina’s Newell’s Old Boys has been anything but smooth.

The veteran keeper was unveiled Thursday by the Mexican club ahead of the Apertura 2025 season. In a video posted on Pumas’ social media, Navas appeared in the club’s kit and declared, “It’s not a dream, fans—I’m now part of Pumas.” The announcement was met with excitement in Mexico, where fans and media alike hailed the signing of the three-time Champions League winner.

Pumas Welcomes Navas

“Welcome to your family, Keylor Navas!” read Pumas’ official message. “The legacy of a giant comes from Costa Rica to Pumas,” the club added, describing him as “one of the greatest goalkeepers in world history.”

Navas, 38, brings with him nearly two decades of professional experience and over 100 international caps. He has appeared in three World Cups and won multiple titles with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain. His arrival marks his eighth club, having previously played for Saprissa (Costa Rica), Albacete, Levante, Real Madrid, PSG, Nottingham Forest, and most recently, Newell’s Old Boys.

Pumas club president Luis González praised Navas’ humility and professionalism during the official presentation. “Today, the challenge for the best goalkeeper in CONCACAF history is to represent and play for a historic club with a strong roster,” he said.

Navas revealed he turned down an offer from Saudi Arabia and instead chose Mexico based on recommendations from former teammates Sergio Ramos and James Rodríguez, who currently play in the Liga MX.

“The Mexican league is growing fast, it’s competitive, and the infrastructure is strong,” Navas said. He also noted that family considerations played a role in his decision: “In Mexico, my wife and I feel at peace and calm, because we can be near our family after being far away for many years.”

Newell’s Lashes Out

The move, however, has not gone down well in Rosario. Ignacio Astore, president of Newell’s Old Boys, broke his silence on Thursday, expressing disappointment over the player’s abrupt exit—just months after Navas was introduced as a landmark signing for Argentine football. The goalkeeper had signed a contract through December 2026 but terminated the deal early to join Pumas.

“I am disappointed with the way Keylor Navas has acted,” Astore told La Red Rosario. “I asked him to stay until December, and then we would agree on the termination of the contract.”

Astore confirmed that Navas received a significant offer from Pumas during the Gold Cup and cited multiple factors in his decision, including a publicly known family situation and a health issue involving his father.

Financial details of the transfer have drawn scrutiny online, but Astore clarified that Navas leaves Newell’s with approximately $1.9 million, including a $900,000 signing bonus paid in advance.

The club president also vented frustration about an incident before Newell’s match against Banfield, saying, “I didn’t understand why Navas went out to warm up before the game. I had forbidden it. I don’t know what happened.”

Newell’s has since announced that Paraguayan goalkeeper Juan Ángel Espínola will take over starting duties.

New Chapter, New Pressure

Founded in 1954, Pumas is a storied institution in Mexican football, having won the league title seven times. However, the team is currently last in the standings with zero points after two matches. They’ll face fellow bottom-dweller Querétaro on Friday, hoping to turn things around with their new star keeper.

Alongside Navas, Pumas also signed Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey this season, signaling the club’s ambition to return to title contention.

Whether Navas’ presence will be enough to lift the struggling squad remains to be seen, but one thing is clear—his transfer has already made headlines across Latin America, and all eyes will be on the Costa Rican legend as he begins this new chapter.