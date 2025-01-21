No menu items!

Costa Rica Legend Keylor Navas Joins Argentine Club Newells Old Boys

Costa Rica Soccer Legend Keylor Navas
(Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

Veteran Costa Rican goalkeeper and legend Keylor Navas, with previous stints at Real Madrid and PSG, among others, will play in Argentine football for the first time after reaching an agreement with Newell’s Old Boys, as announced by the red and black club itself. “An international legend arrives at the Park… again. Proud to announce that Keylor Navas is the new goalkeeper for Newell’s Old Boys. Welcome to your new home! The history of football,” announced the Rosario club on their social networks.

The 38-year-old goalkeeper will arrive in Rosario in the coming hours to sign his contract for one season, with plans to participate in the Apertura Tournament that begins next Thursday. Navas’ arrival had already been anticipated hours earlier by Newell’s coach, Mariano Soso, who highlighted in a press conference that “we reached an agreement with the player from a sporting perspective. Keylor is a player who could elevate the position. I spoke with Navas, I fully explained the game model and his role within the team.”

The goalkeeper, who retired from the Costa Rica national team, and who was a teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid and Lionel Messi at PSG, will return to action after almost eight months of inactivity, as he played his last match on May 19, 2024, for PSG in Ligue 1.

Navas’ arrival increases the prestige of the Argentine championship, which in this transfer market also added Spaniard Ander Herrera, signed by Boca Juniors, while a few months ago Iker Muniain had joined San Lorenzo.

With the Costa Rica national team, Navas played 114 matches, conceding 127 goals, and had three World Cup appearances, in Brazil 2014 –where he reached the quarter-finals–, Russia 2018, and Qatar 2022.

