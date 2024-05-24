Keylor Navas Bids Farewell to the Costa Rican National Team

Goalkeeper Keylor Navas announced his retirement from the Costa Rican National Team. Navas published a heartfelt message on social media on Thursday in which he thanked everyone he has shared these years with. “This chapter of my life, full of challenges, defeats, and victories, comes to an end. I leave with my heart full of gratitude and my eyes looking forward,” said Navas.

An emotional Navas said he had a “bittersweet feeling” and that the announcement was “difficult to assimilate.” “It’s not a goodbye, but a see you later, because I know that our paths will continue to cross,” the goalie added.

Keylor Navas made his debut with the Costa Rican national team on October 11, 2008, at the age of 21. Since then, the goalkeeper has played a total of 114 matches. His role in the Brazil 2014 World Cup was instrumental in achieving a historic milestone for Costa Rica. In addition, he played in Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022, led four World Cup qualifying processes, seven Gold Cups, three CONCACAF Nations League tournaments, and two Central American Cups.

“I would never have imagined that God would allow me to play in three World Cups and more than 100 international matches. I will take with me the joys, memories, and unforgettable moments,” the goalkeeper said in the video.

At the club level, Navas’ most recognized stage was his time with Real Madrid, where he managed to win three Champions League titles and a domestic cup. The goalkeeper is considered by many to be the best in the CONCACAF region. The Costa Rican Soccer Federation dedicated a message to Navas after making the announcement official.

“For our Federation, describing Keylor goes beyond statistics and achievements. Keylor is a role model for all children who dream of soaring like a hawk! In the eyes of Costa Ricans, his great performances and the joys we shared as one heart, the heart of the Sele, will always be remembered,” said the Costa Rican Soccer Federation.

Keylor Navas’ departure marks the end of an era for Costa Rican soccer. His remarkable achievements and unwavering dedication have inspired countless fans and aspiring athletes. As he steps away from the international stage, his legacy will continue to inspire future generations.

