No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeTopicsExpat LivingCosta Rica Food Culture: From Bar Bocas to Fast Food Chains

Costa Rica Food Culture: From Bar Bocas to Fast Food Chains

Don Mateo
By Don Mateo
Eating Traditional Costa Rican Food at Bar La Selegna
(William Ayre / The Tico Times)

Once upon a time in Costa Rica, you could walk into a bar, order a beer, and receive a free boca – a small portion of food to enjoy with your drink. Quality varied depending on the cantina. A small bar in the campo might offer sustancia, usually some sort of broth with a few beans or a small chunk of mystery meat.

Bigger establishments provided small boca menus. You could choose between a small chicken drumstick, a sweet pepper stuffed with egg and a little ground beef, a modest portion of chicharrón with yucca, chips and salsa, maybe even a mini-ceviche if you were on the coast.

The best boca place I found was Bar México, a large corner restaurant in the heart of Barrio México, an older neighborhood north of downtown San José. Their specialty was beef bocas, and they got larger and tastier with each round. After a few beers, I was as full as if I had ordered a full meal.

Many of us became boca connoisseurs, exchanging tips on where to find the best bars in the greater San José area and in smaller towns tucked into the mountains or along the coast. But economic realities set in. You can still get all the same bocas at many bars, but they’re no longer free. As for Bar México, it no longer exists — perhaps bankrupted by its generosity.

When I first arrived in Costa Rica, I remember seeing so many restaurants advertising “Cocina de Leña” that I assumed Leña must be the wealthiest woman in the country. I confused leña with Lena, as in Lena Horne. Eventually, I was told leña meant wood-fired cooking. Those types of places still exist, but they’re not as common as they once were. Faster, more efficient — and more generic — cooking methods have taken over.

A friend told me that in San Rafael de Heredia, there are now 15 different places offering fried chicken. During my wanderings there, I didn’t find a single restaurant offering the once-common Cocina de Leña.

Pizza has always been a favorite of mine, and these days there’s no shortage. You’ve got the international chains like Pizza Hut and Papa John’s, the authentic Italian spots, and the uniquely Tico white-cheese versions.

But I remember when pizza wasn’t easy to find. There were no chains, and local cuisine meant traditional plates — hearty casados, seafood, and meats cooked over leña fires. Even in San José, with its international crowd, there were only a couple of pizza options downtown.

Now, it’s not just pizza — fast food of every kind is everywhere. McDonald’s, Starbucks, Krispy Kreme. You name it.

There are definitely more dining options today, whether you’re sitting down or grabbing something to go. Whether “more” means “better” depends on who you ask — and how hungry they are.

Trending Now

Low Dollar Exchange Rate Threatens Costa Rican Industry

Ten of Costa Rica’s leading business chambers have sent a joint letter to the Central Bank calling for an immediate adjustment to the country's...
Read more

Remittances to Central America Surge 20% Amid U.S. Deportation Fears

Family remittances in Central America grew by around 20% in the first half of 2025, according to official data—a rise that experts attribute to...
Read more

Keylor Navas Joins Pumas After Controversial Exit from Newell’s

Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas is officially the newest player for Pumas UNAM, but his move from Argentina’s Newell’s Old Boys has been anything...
Read more

Exiled NGO Slams Bukele’s Rule as Repeat of Authoritarian Past

Salvadorans deserve “something better” than living between “gangs or dictatorship,” said Noah Bullock, director of the influential NGO Cristosal, in an interview. On Thursday,...
Read more

Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Drowning in Costa Rica Ruled Accidental

The death of American actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner has been confirmed as accidental drowning, according to Costa Rica’s Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ). Warner, 54, was...
Read more

Starbucks Expands in Guanacaste with New Store Opening in Tamarindo

Starbucks continues to strengthen its presence in Costa Rica with the opening of its second store in the province of Guanacaste, specifically in Tamarindo....
Read more
Don Mateo
Don Mateo
spot_img
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Rocking Chait
Costa Rica Travel

Latest News from Costa Rica

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support