Costa Rica’s Sloths Take Center Stage on “60 Minutes”

This Sunday, CBS’s legendary news magazine “60 Minutes” launches its remarkable 56th season at 7:30 p.m. ET with a special focus on the lush jungles of Costa Rica.

In the episode titled “Hanging On,” correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi invites viewers into the mesmerizing realm of the sloth. Surrounded by Costa Rica’s vibrant landscapes, this segment is set to be both enthralling and enlightening.

Teaming up with a sloth expert, Alfonsi delves into the evolutionary journey of these mammals, remarkable beings that have flourished on Earth for an astonishing 60 million years.

“Being nature’s couch potato is the reason why sloths have survived for over 60 million years, despite, well, themselves,” Sharyn Alfonsi noted.

While the sloth’s laid-back lifestyle and adorable features have made them internet favorites, there’s much more to these creatures than meets the eye.

CBS gave eager viewers a sneak peek with a short trailer that highlights both the two-toed and the three-toed sloths, showcasing some of their distinct characteristics and behaviors.

Over the past half-century, “60 Minutes” has set the standard in journalism, with an outstanding team of correspondents like Lesley Stahl, Scott Pelley, Anderson Cooper, Bill Whitaker, and, of course, Sharyn Alfonsi. Alongside them are Jon Wertheim and Norah O’Donnell, all of whom have delivered impactful stories to U.S. households.

This episode reaffirms the program’s commitment to stories that inspire curiosity, wonder, and a deeper appreciation for the world.