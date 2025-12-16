FIFA has rolled out a new ticket pricing option for the 2026 World Cup, setting some seats at $60 for supporters of qualified national teams. The decision follows widespread complaints about steep initial prices that left many fans sidelined.

The Supporter Entry Tier prices tickets at $60 for every one of the 104 games, right up to the final. These are reserved for backers of teams that made it through qualifiers, with each national federation in charge of handing them out. Federations decide their own standards, aiming to reward committed followers linked to their squads.

Each federation’s batch has half in the cheaper brackets: 40% in the Supporter Value Tier and 10% in the Entry Tier. The other half splits between Standard and Premier levels. Supporters whose sides bow out early get full refunds minus any admin costs.

Requests have topped 20 million in the random draw sales window, which kicked off December 11 and ends January 13, 2026. The event runs across Canada, Mexico, and the United States from June 11 to July 19, 2026. Complaints surged when FIFA first posted prices, with final game spots hitting over $4,000 in some cases. Reports from outlets highlighted fan frustration over the exclusive feel. FIFA added this tier to ease costs for those traveling with their teams.

As we all know by now, Costa Rica fell short in qualifiers, missing out on the tournament after a 0-0 draw with Honduras in November sealed their exit. La Sele’s run ended without a spot, despite strong showings in past World Cups like 2022 in Qatar, where crowds of Ticos turned up regardless of high expenses.

With no qualification, Costa Rican fans lack access to these discounted federation tickets. Still, general sales remain open, and some may head north for games at nearby sites in Mexico or the U.S. FIFA points to its nonprofit setup, directing World Cup earnings toward soccer growth in all 211 member groups. More than 90% of the 2023-2026 funds go to men’s, women’s, and youth efforts.

Anyone can apply at FIFA.com/tickets. The draw gives equal shots no matter when you enter. As qualifiers wrap, focus shifts to local play, with teams like Saprissa and Alajuelense building the next crop for future bids.