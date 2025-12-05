Dutch DJ Martin Garrix has added Costa Rica to his list of stops for the Americas Tour set for 2026. The electronic music producer shared the news on his social media accounts, listing 16 cities across North and South America. Garrix will perform in San José on November 27, 2026, at Parque Viva in La Guácima de Alajuela. The venue often hosts major concerts and draws large crowds for international acts.

The tour kicks off on May 1, 2026, in Dallas at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory. It then heads to George, Washington, on May 9 at The Gorge Amphitheatre. South American dates include Santiago, Chile, on May 15 at Movistar Arena and Buenos Aires, Argentina, on May 16 at the same venue name.

Back in North America, Garrix plays two nights in Minneapolis on May 22 and 23 at The Armory, followed by Toronto on May 29 at RBC Echo Beach. June brings shows in Washington, D.C., on the 5th at The Anthem; Brooklyn on the 12th at Barclays Center; Boston on the 18th at Agganis Arena; and Chicago on the 25th at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island.

Later in the year, the tour resumes with Mexico City on October 16 at Palacio de los Deportes, Guatemala City on November 13 at Explanada 5, then Costa Rica. It continues to Cuenca, Ecuador, on November 28 at Estadio Alejandro Serrano Aguilar; Bogotá, Colombia, on December 4 at Movistar Arena; and wraps up in Medellín, Colombia, on December 5 at a venue yet to be determined.

Garrix expressed his enthusiasm in the announcement: “I am so stoked and excited to announce my biggest tour with you so far… 16 cities across North and South America. 2026 will be a fun year.” Here in Costa Rica, fans reacted quickly online, with posts sharing the news and building anticipation.

Details on ticket sales, prices, and supporting acts for the Costa Rica show remain pending. A local promoter is expected to handle the official rollout soon. Given Garrix’s popularity here, tickets will likely sell out fast. Garrix rose to fame with his 2013 hit “Animals,” which topped charts worldwide. He held the top spot on DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJs list from 2016 to 2018. Other key tracks include “In the Name of Love” with Bebe Rexha and “Scared to Be Lonely” with Dua Lipa.

He has headlined festivals such as Tomorrowland, Ultra Music Festival, and Coachella. Collaborations span artists like Bono and The Edge from U2, Macklemore, and Khalid. This tour marks Garrix’s return to the Americas, where he has built a strong following through high-energy sets and crowd-pleasing productions.