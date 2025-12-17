Authorities closed a key section of the Interamericana Sur highway after a sinkhole formed from a collapsed culvert, disrupting travel between Buenos Aires and Paso Real in Puntarenas province. The Ministry of Public Works and Transportation (MOPT) ordered the full shutdown of Route 2 for eight days to allow emergency repairs.

The incident occurred at Cuesta López, where heavy rains weakened the aging metal culvert, leading to road subsidence. Crews arrived early Monday to assess the damage and begin replacing the structure with a stronger concrete version measuring 3.2 meters in diameter. This upgrade aims to handle increased water flow and avoid similar failures in the future.

Drivers face significant rerouting during the closure, which runs through December 23. The main alternative for most vehicles, including trucks and cars, is the Costanera Sur along Route 34. Travelers must head to Palmar Norte to link back to Route 2, adding extra time and distance to trips. A gravel path connecting San Carlos de Buenos Aires to El Brujo serves only as an option for four-wheel-drive vehicles, as it cannot support heavier loads or high traffic without breaking down.

Local officials warn of delays, especially for those hauling goods or heading south for the holidays. Farmers in the southern zone report concerns over transporting produce, while tourism businesses anticipate setbacks in deliveries and visitor access. Police and transit officers patrol the area to manage flow and ensure safety.

Repair teams work around the clock to complete the job on schedule, but weather could extend the timeline if storms hit. MOPT urges people to plan ahead and check updates through official channels. This event highlights ongoing issues with Costa Rica’s road network, where older infrastructure often struggles against seasonal downpours. Similar problems have struck other routes this year, prompting calls for more proactive maintenance.

Travelers from San José to the south should add at least two hours to their journeys via the detour. Light vehicles might explore other paths, but authorities advise sticking to recommended routes to prevent further incidents. The closure affects daily commutes for residents in Buenos Aires and nearby areas, who now rely on longer drives for work or errands. Community leaders coordinate with MOPT to minimize hardship, including potential shuttle services if needed.

As repairs progress, officials promise regular briefings on the situation. For now, patience remains key as teams address the damage and restore normal passage.