Picnic Festival organizers revealed the lineup for the 2026 edition yesterday, setting the stage for two days of live music at Centro de Eventos Pedregal. The event features headliners Christina Aguilera, Maná and Christian Nodal, drawing fans from across the region.

The festival returns on consecutive Saturdays, March 14 and 21, with performances spread over four stages: Picnic Stage, Jogo Stage, Hideout Stage and Klan Destino. Producer Jogo shared the details during a press conference in San José, highlighting a mix of international and local acts.

Christina Aguilera makes her debut in Costa Rica, bringing hits from her decades-long career. Maná returns after more than 10 years away from local stages, while Christian Nodal adds his regional Mexican sound to the bill. Other key performers include Tyga, Young Miko, Juanes, Mora, Rels B, Simple Plan, Yandel, Trueno, Enanitos Verdes, Jhayco, Kapo, De La Rose, Tokischa, Bomba Estéreo, Farruko, Kybba, Original Koffee, Alpha Blondy, Lunay, Rainao, Tarrus Riley, Jerry Di, Lasso, Yan Block, Orishas, Juan Duque, Fuerza Dread, Rising Sound, Shel Dixon, Corina Smith, Tapón, Voodoo, Khriztian GC, Diego C, 4BES, Jessi G, Sonámbulo, Sonia Sol, Asian L and Joi.

This eleventh edition expands the venue space to handle larger crowds and includes food zones, food trucks, brand experiences and an artisan market for local creators. The theme, “Pura Vida, Puro Festival,” reflects the event’s focus on community and diverse music genres.

Ticket sales begin today for American Express and BAC cardholders, limited to two-day combos through December 19. General sales open December 20 for all payment methods, covering combos and single-day options. Prices start at ₡65,000 per day for general admission combos, up to ₡200,000 per day for premium lounge access. Single-day tickets range from ₡80,000 for general to ₡250,000 for VIP.

Fans have shown mixed responses online, with some praising the variety and others noting the high costs. Organizers expect quick sellouts based on past years. The planning took about 15 months, according to director Adrián Gutiérrez, who said the selection aims to connect with a broad audience. As Central America’s largest music gathering, Picnic continues to grow, offering a platform for both established stars and rising talents.