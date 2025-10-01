Guns N’ Roses Kicks Off Latin Tour in Costa Rica at National Stadium

Rock fans across the country gear up for a night of hard-hitting music as Guns N’ Roses performs at the Estadio Nacional this evening. The show marks the opening date of the band’s Latin America 2025 tour, bringing Axl Rose, Slash, Duff McKagan, and the rest of the lineup to local soil for a performance that promises to pack in decades of hits.

The concert starts promptly at 6:30 p.m., with the band expected to play for more than three hours. Doors opened at 3 p.m., giving attendees time to settle in before the action begins. Local acts Slavon and Gentry open the evening at 4:30 p.m., setting the tone with their own sets before Guns N’ Roses steps up.

Organizers advise showing up early to beat the crowds and catch every moment from the start. With the Estadio Nacional holding thousands, traffic and lines could build up around the venue in La Sabana. Public transport or rideshares make sense for a smoother arrival, and remember to check weather apps – October evenings can turn cool.

For those still hunting tickets, a few remain available through kuikpei.com. Prices vary by section: Paradise City goes for $98, Night Train at $74, Welcome to the Jungle at $195, November Rain at $122, and Don’t Cry at $74. Some areas restrict entry to those over 15 or 18, so confirm details when buying. Resale sites like viagogo also list options, but stick to official channels to avoid issues.

Guns N’ Roses last played here in 2016, drawing massive crowds with their raw energy and anthems that defined the late ‘80s and ‘90s. Expect classics like “Sweet Child O’ Mine,” “Paradise City,” and “November Rain” to feature heavily, alongside tracks from their catalog. The band’s current tour follows a string of global dates, showing they still deliver the intensity that built their reputation.

This stop holds special weight as the tour’s kickoff, with the group heading next to San Salvador, Bogotá, and beyond through November. Band members arrived in Costa Rica recently, with Axl Rose spotted landing ahead of the show. Fans on social media share their anticipation, posting about travel plans and pre-show meetups.

Security measures stay standard: no large bags, professional cameras, or outside food and drinks. The venue enforces these to keep things safe and flowing. If you hold VIP or premium seats, check your ticket for any early access perks.

Costa Ricans turn out strong for international acts and tonight looks no different. The Estadio Nacional has hosted big names before, but Guns N’ Roses brings a level of rock history that resonates with multiple generations. Whether you grew up with Appetite for Destruction or discovered the band later, the set offers something for everyone.