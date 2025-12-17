Judicial authorities have identified and publicized the face of the remaining suspect linked to the brutal slaying of a European couple in this coastal town. The Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ) named Bryan López Villalobos, known by the alias “Vampi,” as the fugitive they seek in connection with the September murders of Rüdiger Schickhaus and Manuela Daxer.

Investigators released López Villalobos’s photograph to the public, urging anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts to come forward. Tips can reach the OIJ through the confidential line at 800-8000-645 or via WhatsApp at 8800-0645. Police describe the 28-year-old as a key figure in the crime, alleging he fled with a vehicle taken from the victims’ home after the killings.

The case traces back to late September, when OIJ agents responded to reports of a possible robbery at the couple’s remote property in Cerros de Quepos. Schickhaus, a 60-year-old German national, and Daxer, his 57-year-old Austrian wife, had called Costa Rica home for three years. They purchased a 50,000-square-meter estate overlooking the Pacific, complete with a renovated house and natural features that drew them to the area’s quiet appeal.

Upon arrival, officers noticed signs of violence inside the residence. Bloodstains marked several rooms, and the kitchen floor appeared freshly washed in an apparent effort to erase evidence. A suspicious mound of earth outside caught their attention. With the help of cadaver-detection dogs, they unearthed two bodies buried in a shallow grave, partially wrapped in plastic. Autopsies later confirmed the victims died from gunshot wounds: Schickhaus suffered a single shot to the head, while Daxer sustained three bullets. Both had their hands bound, pointing to a calculated attack.

Early assumptions leaned toward a simple theft gone wrong, given the couple’s missing valuables and vehicle. But deeper probes revealed a darker plot. Authorities now believe the killers aimed to seize the property itself. Records show the suspects had engaged in talks to buy the land but failed to provide a down payment. This dispute escalated into homicide, with the assailants burying the bodies on-site to delay discovery.

The breakthrough came through forensic traces left behind. As the perpetrators escaped in the couple’s Audi, they crashed the vehicle, dislodging a piece of its bodywork. OIJ technicians matched this fragment to leads that pointed to a group operating out of the Central Valley. On October 29, coordinated raids in Tres Ríos and Curridabat led to the capture of three individuals: José Elizondo Mesén, identified as the ringleader; his Colombian partner, María Rubio Ordoñez; and barber Carlos Sanabria Alvarado. All three remain in preventive detention as prosecutors build their case.

López Villalobos evaded that sweep, though agents raided his home during the operation. Investigators tie him directly to the stolen vehicle, which they recovered later. His absence has prolonged the manhunt, prompting today’s public appeal. OIJ Director Randall Zúñiga emphasized the need for community cooperation, noting that tips from residents often crack such cases.

This incident has shaken Quepos, a community of about 22,000 people reliant on tourism from nearby Manuel Antonio National Park. Homicide rates in the canton climbed this year, with 15 reported by mid-September—four more than the same period last year. The deaths of Schickhaus and Daxer, who integrated into local life through walks with their dogs and neighborly interactions, have amplified concerns over safety in rural enclaves popular with expatriates.

German media outlets, including the prominent Bild newspaper, have covered the story extensively, spotlighting the tragedy for European audiences. Families of the victims, still grieving across the ocean, await justice as the investigation presses on.

Prosecutors expect to file formal charges soon, with the captured trio facing counts of aggravated homicide and robbery. If convicted, they could serve decades in prison. Meanwhile, the search for López Villalobos intensifies, with OIJ vowing to pursue every lead until all involved stand trial.