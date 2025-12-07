American reality TV star Cassie Randolph tied the knot with musician Brighton Reinhardt in a private ceremony at The Point Luxury Villa in Tamarindo. The couple chose Costa Rica for their special day, drawing on the country’s relaxed atmosphere to celebrate with close family and friends.

Randolph, 30, known from her time on The Bachelor, and Reinhardt, 28, gathered 70 guests for the event. The pair met a decade ago as friends and started dating in 2020. They got engaged last year at Crystal Cove in Newport Beach, California.

The wedding captured the essence of Costa Rica’s pura vida spirit, with a simple setup amid the jungle backdrop. Local planner Nicole Fernández handled the arrangements, focusing on whites and soft pastels in the decor. Twinkle lights added a soft glow, and guests enjoyed fresh coconuts served plain or with rum, a nod to local customs.

Randolph walked down the aisle escorted by her father, to a live performance of Kenny G’s “Stranger on the Shore.” She selected a satin gown with a low back and dramatic train for the ceremony. Reinhardt wore a white jacket over black attire. His brother Cole and her brother Landon officiated, adding a family touch to the proceedings.

The couple shared traditional vows along with personal ones. Randolph described the moment as romantic, while Reinhardt admitted to initial nerves but pushed through. Her sister, actress Michelle Randolph, joined the group and shared in the emotional highlights.

For the reception, guests dined on stations featuring shrimp in coconut, ceviche, sea bass, and beef tenderloin. Desserts included passion fruit panna cotta and chocolate mousse. A full band provided the soundtrack, with the newlyweds dancing first to Etta James’ “At Last.” Reinhardt surprised his bride by performing an original song, “Wherever We Are,” and she sang along.

Randolph reflected on the gathering: “It feels so rare to get everyone to pause their lives, travel somewhere beautiful, and just be together. I couldn’t wait to look around and see our closest friends and family all in Costa Rica, celebrating with us and making memories we’ll talk about forever.”

She praised the brothers’ role: “They were both nervous but excited. It was such a meaningful, personal touch. Definitely something we’ll be adding to the memory box.” Reinhardt shared his thoughts on the day: “Nothing over-the-top, nothing distracting or taking away from the actual moment. We wanted it to feel personal and full of memories we’ll cherish forever.”

Looking ahead, Randolph said: “I can’t wait to start a family, create traditions of our own, and grow into the next versions of ourselves together.” She called Reinhardt loyal, kind, and passionate. “He’s my best friend and my rock, and I already know he’s going to be the best father to our kids.”

Reinhardt described her as kind and gentle with a spark of feistiness. “She’s stubborn in all the right ways, especially about the things and people she cares about. I love how deeply she loves, how loyal she is, and how she makes everyone around her feel seen. Being loved by her is one of the best feelings in the world.”