Bad Bunny delivered a powerful performance last night at the National Stadium, kicking off two sold-out dates on his DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS World Tour. The Puerto Rican rapper brought fans together for an evening filled with reggaeton hits, salsa rhythms, and personal moments that highlighted his connection to the audience.

The event attracted over 40,000 attendees, with many traveling from neighboring countries. More than 1,800 people arrived by bus from Nicaragua, Panama, and El Salvador, according to transportation company Tica Bus. This influx marked one of the largest regional movements for a single concert in recent years, boosting local hotels, restaurants, and services. Fans began camping outside the stadium since last Thursday, braving rain with chairs and supplies to claim front-row spots.

Doors opened at 5 p.m., and the opening act, Puerto Rican band Chuwi, took the stage at 6:30 p.m. The group, made up of siblings Lorén, Wester, and Wilfredo Aldarondo along with Adrián López, performed a 20-minute set that energized the crowd. Known for their track “WELTiTA,” Chuwi has joined Bad Bunny on tour after collaborating with him, shifting from day jobs to full-time music.

At 9 p.m., the lights dimmed, creating a charged hush over the stadium. A video featuring two Costa Rican children played on the giant screens, earning loud applause and setting a warm tone. Yellow lights flooded the main stage as Bad Bunny appeared in a gold suit, launching into “LA MuDANZA.” The crowd responded immediately, with cheers shaking the stands.

He followed with a salsa version of “Callaíta,” then “PIToRRO DE COCO,” “WELTiTA” featuring Chuwi, and “TURiSTA.” Bad Bunny’s dance moves sparked sing-alongs, turning the stadium into a lively gathering. “BAILE INoLVIDABLE” and “NUEVAYoL” kept the pace steady, with fans matching his energy.

Bad Bunny addressed the audience directly. “I don’t want to leave Costa Rica. Sing with these Puerto Ricans visiting you today,” he said, prompting roars that filled the venue. He reflected on his first show in the country and his 2022 visit, noting how the “pura vida” spirit drew him back for two nights this time.

The show shifted to the second stage, called La Casita—a setup resembling a traditional Puerto Rican house, complete with concrete bricks and steel elements from his album’s short film. Here, he performed “VeLDÁ,” “Tití Me Preguntó,” “Neverita,” and “SI VEO A TU MAMÁ.” During “VOY A LLeVARTE PA PR,” Puerto Rican flags waved as he climbed atop the structure.

The momentum built with “Me Porto Bonito,” “No Me Conoce (Remix),” “Bichiyal,” and “Yo Perreo Sola.” Fans recited every word, creating a unified chorus. Later tracks included “Efecto,” “Safaera,” “Diles,” “MONACO,” and “CAFé CON RON,” maintaining high spirits throughout.

An interlude featured local elements, leading into the third act on the main stage. Bad Bunny opened with “Ojitos Lindos,” followed by “La Canción,” “KLOuFRENS,” “Bokete,” and “DÁKITI.” The night closed with “DtMF” and “EoO,” leaving the audience on a high note.

“I will never forget my first time in Costa Rica and the love I felt. Keep this night in your hearts,” Bad Bunny told the crowd before exiting. The performance blended large-scale production with intimate touches, supported by a live band and dancers.

Despite a minor delay at the start due to crowd flow, the event ran smoothly, with no major issues reported. Security and organizers managed the large turnout effectively, ensuring safety for all. This concert solidified Bad Bunny’s status as a leading Latin artist, drawing diverse fans who celebrated his music and messages. Tonight’s second show promises another full house, continuing the excitement in San José.