Costa Rica Eliminated After 3-1 Loss to Morocco in FIFA U-17 World Cup

Our under-17 women’s national team ended their FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup campaign on a tough note Friday evening, falling 3-1 to host nation Morocco in the final Group A match at Rabat’s Olympic Stadium. The defeat eliminated us from the tournament, while Morocco advanced to the round of 16 for the first time in their history.

The game started with high stakes for both sides. Our team, coming off a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Brazil, needed a win to keep their knockout hopes alive as one of the best third-place teams. Morocco, winless in their first two matches, aimed to capitalize on home support to secure the points required for progression.

Morocco struck early. In the fourth minute, a mishandled clearance by goalkeeper Valeria Fernández allowed forward Mayssa Baha to slot home the opener from close range. The 14-year-old Baha, who emerged as the match’s standout player, doubled the lead in the 39th minute from the penalty spot after Fernández fouled a Moroccan attacker inside the box.

Our team pushed back in the second half, creating several chances. They thought they had pulled one back in the 71st minute when Fabiana Alfaro found the net, but a VAR review ruled the goal off for an offside in the buildup. The setback proved costly. Just six minutes later, in the 77th minute, Alfaro inadvertently turned a Moroccan free kick into her own net, extending the hosts’ lead to 3-0.

Our Ticas showed resilience late on. In the fifth minute of stoppage time, substitute Naima Moya scored a consolation goal with a well-placed shot, making the final score 3-1. Despite the late effort, it came too late to spark a comeback.

Our team controlled slightly more possession at 51 percent and outshot Morocco 10-9 overall, but the hosts were more clinical, registering six shots on target to our teams three. Yellow cards were shown to players on both sides, reflecting the competitive intensity, but no major disciplinary issues disrupted the flow.

This result left us at the bottom of Group A with one point from three matches, having scored just three goals while conceding seven. Their tournament journey mirrored previous World Cup appearances, where the team struggled to convert opportunities into wins. Coach Édgar Rodríguez’s squad, featuring young talents like captain Priscilla Rodríguez and forward Sharon Umaña, gained valuable experience but will return home reflecting on defensive lapses that proved decisive.

For Morocco, the victory marked a milestone. Finishing third in the group with three points, they qualified as one of the four best third-place teams across the tournament’s six groups. The win also made them the first host nation to reach the knockout stage in the history of the U-17 Women’s World Cup. Baha’s brace highlighted her potential, as she led the attack with composure beyond her years.

The 2025 edition, expanded to 24 teams and hosted in Morocco from October 17 to November 8, has showcased emerging talent from around the globe. In the other Group A fixture, Italy defeated Brazil 4-3, confirming the top two spots. Morocco now awaits their round of 16 opponent, set to face Group B winners North Korea.

Our players leave with heads held high after competing against strong opposition, including former champions Brazil and Italy. The experience positions them well for future qualifiers, as the federation continues to build its women’s program. Back here in San José, our fans will look ahead to the next cycle, hoping for breakthroughs in youth development.