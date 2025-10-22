Costa Rica U-17 Women’s Team Earns Historic Draw vs Brazil

Costa Rica’s under-17 women’s national soccer team marked a milestone in their history with a 1-1 draw against Brazil during the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco. The result gave the Ticas their first point ever in the tournament, a step forward after three losses in their only prior appearance as hosts in 2014.

The match unfolded at the Mohammed VI Football Academy in Salé on October 21, with Costa Rica showing grit against a formidable opponent. Goalkeeper Valeria Fernández emerged as the standout player, stopping a penalty in added time to preserve the tie. Brazil’s captain, Kaylane, stepped up for the kick, but Fernández read it well and pushed the ball away.

Costa Rica entered the game after a tough start, falling to Italy in their opener. They shook off that setback and took control early against Brazil. In the first half, Lucía Paniagua scored the opening goal. It came from a turnover by Brazil’s defender Andreyna in her own area, where Kiana López picked up the ball and set up Paniagua for a sharp left-footed strike.

Brazil pressed hard after the break to level the score. They nearly did so when Maria hit the post nine minutes from the end. Moments later, Giovanna Waksman crossed the ball as Fernández advanced out of her goal, allowing Giovana Iseppe to head it into the empty net for the equalizer.

The drama peaked in stoppage time. Paniagua committed a foul on Kaylane inside the box, leading to the penalty. Fernández’s save kept Costa Rica in the fight and earned them the point.

Coach Edgar Rodríguez praised the team’s effort post-match. “It’s a draw that means a lot, because we’re coming off a defeat. Scoring points was always going to be important, because it keeps us alive in the competition.

We faced an opponent like Brazil, which is a very high-caliber rival in everything that has to do with a ball: indoor, beach, women’s, men’s, football. We know that a draw in a World Cup against Brazil, coming off a defeat, would be difficult, and we achieved it with a lot of character,” he said.

This ninth edition of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup runs from October 17 to November 8 in Morocco, the first of five straight years the country will host the event. Costa Rica sits in Group A alongside the hosts Morocco, Brazil, and Italy.

The draw keeps Costa Rica’s hopes alive for advancing. They need a strong showing in their final group match against Morocco on October 24 at 1 p.m. Costa Rican time. A win could position them to progress, depending on other results.