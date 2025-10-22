No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeTopicsExpat LivingWhy This U.S. Expat in Costa Rica Chooses Local Over Headlines

Why This U.S. Expat in Costa Rica Chooses Local Over Headlines

Don Mateo
By Don Mateo
Costa Rica News Comparison

In the weeks leading up to my trip to the US, I scanned several news sites both left-leaning and right-leaning to better inform myself on the happenings in the country of my birth. The more I read, the more discouraged I felt.

The country appeared hopelessly divided, unable to even share the same table in a public setting. Leaders seemed more interested in personal gain and sowing division than in bringing people together. I was bombarded daily with reports of crime, violence, each side blaming the other, a Cain versus Abel setting awaited me.

And now, from the US, I read about Costa Rica. Climatic disasters, storms, floods and landslides. Daily homicides, largely fueled by cartels and gang members fighting for a piece of the lucrative and burgeoning drug trafficking trade. Bomb threats at the country’s main University. Leaders who don’t lead and a congress more interested in political confrontation than in working for solutions to the problems facing the country.

I am experiencing what I like to call the macro versus the micro perspectives. The macro– the great overview of daily events, focusing on what may be called the most newsworthy, which translates as those events most likely to draw in readers, and in many cases encourage the reader to take one side or the other. And the micro– the town or city where one resides, and immerses one’s self, seeing the same country and its people up close, interacting with others on a daily basis.

If you spend time scrolling through comments on X (Twitter) or Threads or Facebook reels, you would be getting a dose of the macro, and believe civil war is imminent. Then go to a fair or a festival and discover the opposite, that people of differing beliefs and ideologies can share the same spaces without things dissolving into a street fight.

Likewise, were I back in Costa Rica right now I would be walking in my barrio, or going to town or to the beach, where I have a much greater probability of enjoying myself than being caught in some kind of drug-fueled crossfire. And despite the fact that if you google “Costa Rica right now’’ you will get links to as much bad news as good, our reputation among USA residents is positive.

At my recent high school reunion I lost track of the number of people with questions about Costa Rica. I passed all of my business cards (from a business I no longer work for) with my cell phone number to ex-classmates interested in learning more and/or later visiting Costa Rica.

The problems of the world, and of my two home countries are not going away. There will continue to be infighting, ideological strife, crime and natural disasters. My own recipe for handling this is to emphasize the micro over the macro perspective. Do this and your life will be happier, less stressful, and more rewarding. Pura vida!

Trending Now

Costa Rica Lawmakers Push Bill for Guaranteed Public Beach Access

A push to keep Costa Rica's beaches open to everyone took a step forward last week when a legislative committee approved a bill requiring...
Read more

Costa Rica’s Rincón de la Vieja Volcano Experiences Moderate Eruption

Guanacaste residents woke up to activity from Rincón de la Vieja volcano yesterday morning. The volcano produced a moderate phreatic eruption at 6:08 a.m....
Read more

Costa Rica President Narrows Legal Abortion to Life-Saving Cases

President Rodrigo Chaves has repealed Costa Rica's therapeutic abortion protocol, a move that fulfills a long-standing promise and tightens rules around the procedure. The...
Read more

Expat Guide to Bilingual Schools in Guanacaste Costa Rica

When my wife and I moved to Costa Rica we were gloriously young and childless. Needless to say, childhood educational options were absent from...
Read more

Costa Rica Monitors Caribbean Tropical Wave with 70% Storm Chance

Those who live along the Caribbean coast know all too well how quickly weather can turn in October. Right now, the Instituto Meteorológico Nacional...
Read more

Costa Rica Peanut Growing Guide From Planting to Harvest

Not long ago, a neighbor gave us some peanuts she said were from Peru. Since we’ve had good luck growing peanuts, we were excited...
Read more
Don Mateo
Don Mateo
spot_img
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Rocking Chait
Costa Rica Travel

Latest News from Costa Rica

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support