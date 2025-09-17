U.S. Lists Costa Rica as Major Drug Transit Country

No menu items!

The U.S. government has placed Costa Rica on its annual list of major drug transit or production countries for fiscal year 2026. President Donald Trump signed the determination, identifying 23 nations where illegal drugs flow through or get made in large amounts. This marks the latest in a series of reports that have kept Costa Rica on the radar for years.

The State Department released the memorandum to Congress, outlining countries that play a key role in the global drug trade. Costa Rica joins places like Mexico, Colombia, Bolivia, and Afghanistan on the list. Officials point to our country’s position along Pacific and Atlantic routes as a reason for the designation. Drug cartels use these paths to move cocaine and other substances north toward the U.S.

This isn’t the first time Costa Rica has appeared here. Our country has stayed on the list since at least 2008, according to U.S. records. In recent years, authorities have noted a rise in violence tied to drug routes. Gangs fight over control of coastal areas and highways, leading to more seizures and arrests. Costa Rican police reported record cocaine busts last year, but the flow continues.

Mario Zamora, a Costa Rican security expert, said the inclusion comes as no surprise. “Costa Rica has held this status for a long time,” he told La República. He added that the label doesn’t mean the country fails to fight drugs—it reflects geography and regional trends more than anything else.

The U.S. report agrees, noting that Costa Rica cooperates on counternarcotics efforts. Joint operations with American agencies have led to major interdictions, including a 20-ton cocaine haul off the Pacific coast in 2024.

The full list covers a wide area: Afghanistan, The Bahamas, Belize, Bolivia, Burma, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, India, Jamaica, Mexico, Nicaragua, Pakistan, Panama, Peru, and Venezuela. Central America dominates, with all seven countries in the region named. This highlights how the isthmus serves as a bridge for South American drugs heading to North America.

U.S. officials stress that the designation aims to push for stronger action against cartels. The report calls on listed countries to step up arrests of kingpins and disrupt supply lines. For Mexico, it specifically mentions the need to target cartel leaders. In Costa Rica’s case, the focus falls on maritime patrols and border security.

Local leaders in Costa Rica have downplayed the news. The government points to ongoing investments in anti-drug units and international partnerships. President Rodrigo Chaves’ administration has boosted funding for the National Police, aiming to tackle root causes like poverty in rural zones.

The list carries weight because it can affect U.S. aid and trade talks. Countries on it face scrutiny but also get support through programs like the Mérida Initiative for Central America. Last year, the U.S. provided Costa Rica with $10 million for drug enforcement training and equipment.

As the fiscal year starts in October, watch for how this plays out. Costa Rica’s spot on the list underscores the challenges of a shared borderless drug problem, one that demands teamwork across nations.

