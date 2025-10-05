No menu items!

Costa Rica Landslide Tragedy as Family Buried Alive

Costa Rica Landslide
Image for illustration Purposes only Marshall Cobb / The Tico Times

Heavy rains triggered a deadly landslide in Piedades Sur, San Ramón, Alajuela, late Saturday night, burying a family home and killing two adults and a young girl. The Red Cross confirmed the deaths early Sunday after a grueling rescue effort that lasted over five hours.

Emergency teams arrived at the scene around 11:30 p.m. following reports of the collapse. Six people were inside the house when the earth gave way. Three managed to escape on their own, but the others remained trapped under the debris. Rescuers worked through the night to locate the victims, who showed no signs of life when found.

The deceased included a minor girl and two adults, identified as her grandparents. Local reports indicate they were all part of the same family. The survivors, though shaken, did not require immediate medical attention beyond the initial checks.

This incident highlights the risks of the ongoing wet season in Costa Rica. The National Meteorological Institute noted widespread atmospheric instability, fueled by a tropical wave moving through the region. Such conditions have led to heavy downpours across multiple areas, increasing the chances of landslides in hilly terrains like Alajuela’s northwest.

San Ramón, known for its rural communities, has seen similar events in the past during intense rainy periods. Authorities have urged residents in vulnerable zones to stay alert and evacuate if needed. The Red Cross and other services remain on high standby as forecasts predict more showers in the coming days.

The community has rallied in support, with a local school expressing deep sorrow over the loss of one of its students and her relatives. Neighbors described the family as close-knit, adding to the heartbreak felt across the town.

Officials are assessing the site for further risks, as unstable soil could pose threats to nearby homes. No other properties were directly affected, but the event serves as a reminder of nature’s force in this part of the country.

As investigations continue, families in similar areas are advised to monitor weather updates and prepare emergency plans. The full impact of this tropical wave remains to be seen, but it has already left a mark on San Ramón.

